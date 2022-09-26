Global R&B sensation, songwriter, and seven-time Grammy nominee, Giveon, and Tres Generaciones Tequila (Tres Gen) announced a new partnership to coincide with the singer’s highly anticipated "Give or Take" tour this fall and the tequila brand’s relaunch.

To celebrate Giveon’s first North American tour, Tres Gen will celebrate with cocktail events in select cities and unveil exclusive content, which will give fans an intimate look into the singer’s journey as a music artist to date. Giveon will also front the brand's new “Get Up Tres” campaign, which encourages a new generation of artists, creators and fans to celebrate the missteps, focus on the journey and always get up despite obstacles along the way.

Speaking on the collab, Giveon says, “For me it’s all about the process. That’s where the hard work shows up, that’s where the heart, and heartache, and all the storytelling reside. I’m looking forward to working with Tres Gen Tequila to not only share my story, but to offer a platform through ‘Get Up Tres’ for others to tell us about their own journey and celebrate their own successes both big and small.”

Tres Generaciones Repasado, Anejo, Plata tequila, tresgeneraciones.com

First launched nearly 50 years ago, this new campaign is the ultimate tribute to the founding family’s passion for developing a super-premium, smooth tequila and celebrating what could be—at times—a rather unsmooth journey to the top. “Get Up Tres” encourages a new generation of changemakers to persevere toward their dreams, a mindset inherent to the brand’s DNA.

Tres Gen is known the unique 3-times distilling process, a method the brand pioneered to remove all impurities for a more refined flavor and taste without any harsh burn or aftertaste.