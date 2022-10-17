Joyce Sims, an acclaimed R&B singer and songwriter, has passed away, reports SoulTracks. She was 63.

"We are devastated to pass on the news of the death of R&B music great Joyce Sims at age 63. A great talent who sang, wrote, and played for us for more than three decades," the announcement read.

Several family members confirmed Sims’ passing on social media.

Annette Ramsey, one of Sims’ siblings, said “my heart is broken” in a post on Facebook.

“I will always remember the happy times we’ve shared, the love and support you have given me will not go in vain," her post read. "I Love you Big Sis RIP.”

Debbie Sims Hall, another of Sims’ sisters, said she was “a beautiful soul inside and out” who “will truly be missed."

No cause of death has been released.

Born in Rochester, NY, Sims began singing in her local church choir where her signature voice stood out. Eventually, she went on to study music in college and became a multi-instrumentalist.

In 1986, Sims signed with Sleeping Bag Records and released her first hit single "(You Are My) All and All" which was produced by electro-hip-hop pioneer Kurtis Mantronik. The track reached the number 6 spot on the U.S. Dance Chart and 16 on the U.K. Singles Chart.

Her debut album, Come Into My Life, was released in 1987 and the title track landed in the top ten of the singles charts in the U.S. and the U.K.

She would go on to release All About Love in 1999 and A New Begining in 2006.

In 2014, Sims released the album Love Song, which includes a duet with reggae vocalist Maxi Priest.

Over the years, Sims would build a devoted fanbase in Europe, especially in the U.K. with songs such as “Lifetime Love,” “Walk Away,” and “Looking for a Love,” which all charted. Her music was sampled or covered by Snoop Dogg, Angie Stone, Randy Crawford and many more.

At the time of her passing, she was touring in England and was planning to release a new album this year.

Sims is survived by her husband Errol and her two children.

We at EBONY extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Joyce Sims.