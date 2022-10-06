If you’re about a vibe then Kiana Ledé is the R&B singer needed on your playlist. The South Phoenix, Arizona native is a poetic singer-songwriter that fuses genres like R&B, soul, pop, and hip-hop into one. She drew in fans with her platinum-certified song “EX” from her 2018 breakthrough EP Selfless ,along with hits like “Mad At Me” and “Chocolate” feat. Ari Lennox, which achieved over 1 billion streams globally.



A month into the 2020 pandemic Ledé dropped her debut album KIKI which debuted at #30 on the Billboard 200 chart and #7 on the top R&B album charts. Dropping an album at the height of a global pandemic may sound scary but the truth of the matter is new music kept our souls going throughout the uncertainty and isolation.





Most recently, she released a music video directed by Michelle Parker for her single “Irresponsible,” which was inspired by the neo-soul singer Musiq Soulchild. Throughout the video, Ledé’s skin glistened under her layered gold jewelry and her eyebrows and lashes were on fleek. You can tell this girl takes her day and nightly skin routine seriously. If you want her formula on how you can get your skin to glow and eyebrows to look top-tier, check out her favorite beauty must-haves below.

Image: courtesy of Nyx Cosmetics



"It doesn’t matter if my face is beat to the gods or I’m going fresh-faced for the day, this is a staple. Brows are one of the most important pieces to my everyday look. This gel keeps every hair exactly where I want it to be and has my brows looking full all day."



NYX Cosmetics The Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler, $9, nyxcosmetics.com

Image: courtesy of Dermstore.



"I love this gel because it is obviously hydrating and feels like my skin just drank water. I put this on my face as soon as I get out of the shower while my pores are still open, to really lock it in. The vitamin B5 not only promotes extra moisture but it helps your skin renew faster."



Skin Ceuticals Hydrating B5 Gel, $86, dermstore.com

Image: courtesy of Target.



"These are great because I have very sensitive skin and they never make me break out. A lot of makeup wipes leave my skin feeling oily and these get everything from the day off and leave my face feeling refreshed."



Cerave Hydrating Makeup Remover Wipes, $10, target.com

Image: courtesy of Schmidts



"I’ve been using this deodorant for about 4 years and it is the only natural deodorant that keeps me smelling good no matter what."



Schmidts Deodorant Stick, $10, schmidts.com

Image: courtesy of 54 Thrones.



"This is a Black female-owned company that uses all-natural ingredients and each product is handcrafted. I love the background story of how this company came about, and all of the scents smell so good. This is the only lotion that has completely cleared up my eczema"



54 Thrones African Beauty Butter Collection Deluxe Tin, $80, 54thrones.com