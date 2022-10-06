If you’re about a vibe then Kiana Ledé is the R&B singer needed on your playlist. The South Phoenix, Arizona native is a poetic singer-songwriter that fuses genres like R&B, soul, pop, and hip-hop into one. She drew in fans with her platinum-certified song “EX” from her 2018 breakthrough EP Selfless ,along with hits like “Mad At Me” and “Chocolate” feat. Ari Lennox, which achieved over 1 billion streams globally.
A month into the 2020 pandemic Ledé dropped her debut album KIKI which debuted at #30 on the Billboard 200 chart and #7 on the top R&B album charts. Dropping an album at the height of a global pandemic may sound scary but the truth of the matter is new music kept our souls going throughout the uncertainty and isolation.
Most recently, she released a music video directed by Michelle Parker for her single “Irresponsible,” which was inspired by the neo-soul singer Musiq Soulchild. Throughout the video, Ledé’s skin glistened under her layered gold jewelry and her eyebrows and lashes were on fleek. You can tell this girl takes her day and nightly skin routine seriously. If you want her formula on how you can get your skin to glow and eyebrows to look top-tier, check out her favorite beauty must-haves below.