Presented by M&M’S®
Chef Tolu Eros’ purpose didn’t have to come calling — he let it marinate. For the past two decades the Nigerian culinary giant has been sharing his gift by creating exquisite pastries, desserts, and meals for customers around the globe. Affectionately known as “The Billionaire’s Chef” for his exclusive clientele, Eros is an acclaimed private chef and the owner of two restaurants, ILE Eros in Lagos Nigeria and ILE LA in Los Angeles, both boast his signature Nigerian fare with a modern twist.
"Holiday is a time to give thanks, acknowledging the growth and progress we’ve made over the years."-Chef Tolu Eros
EBONY collaborated with Chef Eros during a recent episode of Beautiful Black Homes, featuring Jidenna, and the culinary artist created a custom Nigerian menu for a Friendsgiving gathering with a special treat: Nigerian puff puff and lemongrass cake infused with M&M’S®. “Lemongrass used to grow wildly in our backyard, and I’ve used lemongrass for many years to make teas, antibody beverages, and best of all cake. So, we took that lemongrass, made a syrup, infused it into the cake and added chocolate M&M’S®,” he says. “Then I made a Puff Puff Tower, which is a traditional street food that has been served in Nigeria for many years. For the event, we converted it into a croquembouche using the puff puff as the pastry, caramel, and little bits of M&M’S® for a celebratory finish.
“Holiday is a time for my family, friends, and loved ones to come together and celebrate the entire year. It’s also a time to give thanks, acknowledging the growth and progress we’ve made over the years. At my dining table, we typically share our holiday stories, and what we’ve gone through in our year and what we’re thankful for,” he adds.
One thing is certain, if you’re hosting a Friendsgiving this holiday season your guests will be thankful that you followed Chef Eros’ recipes.
Lemongrass Cake
Puff Puff Tower:
750g flour
350g sugar
3 tsp yeast
1/2 tsp nutmeg
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp salt
Lukewarm Water
In a large mixing bowl, add all the ingredients and whisk in water to form a thick liquid batter
Cover with foil or cling film, place in a warm dark and let rise for an hour.
In a deep saucepan filled with oil over high heat, drop puff puff dough using a small ice cream scoop. Fry on both sides flipping once brown.
Drain on a tray lined with a paper towel to absorb excess oil.
For Caramel:
3 cups granulated sugar
1/2 cup water
Place the sugar and water in a small saucepan, stir and wash down any sugar crystals stuck on the sides of the pot with your fingers.
Cook over medium-high heat, swirling the pan occasionally, until the caramel is light golden brown in color. Do not stir the mixture as this can cause the sugar to crystalize.
Assemble the Cone Structure:
Using aluminum foil, form a cone shaped tower. The cone should be 18 inches high with a 6-inch base.
Remove the caramel from the heat, then carefully dip the tops of each puff puff into the caramel and place on the side of the cone starting at the bottom. Repeat and continue to build around each layer before moving upwards. You can also do this using toothpicks.
Drizzle tower with caramel and stick on M&M’S® Milk Chocolate Candies.
Finish with dusting of powdered sugar.
Find out more about Beautiful Black Homes.
Learn more about other holiday recipes with M&M’S®.