Karen Huger, also known as the Grand Dame on The Real Housewives of Potomac, is a force to be reckoned with. The mother of two has become a fan favorite on the reality television series since its debut in 2016, and since then, the boss mom has expanded her presence beyond the TV screen to give fans even more of that RHOP fabulousness through her wig line collaboration, and now her luxury home fragrance brand, La’ Dame by Karen Huger. As you prepare your home for a new year refresh, you, too, can secure a semblance of the Virginia native’s luxe taste with candles and other products from her affordable line.

A true lifestyle enthusiast, Huger lives by the values taught by her parents from a young age: “If you live with purpose and work with dedication, all things are possible.” And now, the RHOP star is on a mission to make inexpensive, upscale lifestyle products for all to enjoy. A favorite under her line's latest rollout is the wildly popular 3-wick candle, Bohemian Fire.

La' Dame Fragrance Bohemian Fire 3-Wick Candle Notes of bergamot, clove, cedar wood, tobacco leaves and top notes of mahogany, sandalwood and vetiver. Price: $44 Shop at La'Dame Fragrance

"It is a perfect new year addition to your home because the scent has the ability to invoke fond memories, as you seek to create new ones. Made with bergamot, clove, cedar wood, tobacco leaves and top notes of mahogany, sandalwood and vetiver—it's like having your own royal relaxation oasis," she says.

If you're looking to add more than just 3-wick candles to your new year self-care routine, Huger has expanded the brand to include additional home fragrance items to further enhance your home experience.

Try out the La'Dame by Karen Huger fragrance rollerball and luxury home aroma sets that include: a room spray, diffuser, and votive candle or the newly introduced is the limited-edition 4-wick 40-ounce candle, The Golden Hour.