Have you ever wondered what's on the holiday wishlist of some of your favorite celebrities and reality stars? One can only imagine the grandiose gifts and gadgets they desire, especially for those who likely already have everything they could ever want or imagine. Real Housewife of Potomac star Karen Huger is letting us in on the items at the top of her list this season.

Since first being introduced to the Virginia native in 2016, we’ve only known her to exude luxury. But, the Grande Dame also has a passion for traveling the globe—in style, of course— so a few of her gift must-haves this year will help make her trips even smoother.

Beyond the gifts, Huger's favorite holiday tradition is spending time with family and recreating some of her late mother’s staple dishes.

"My most cherished holiday experience is the annual Christmas dinner with family," she shares. "The gift of family is priceless, and my favorite holiday tradition is to re-create my late mother Georgia Wooden’s recipes for my extended family. Handing down family recipes is such a special gift that I get to give the next generation during the holidays."

Check out Huger's holiday wishlist below to see what might be under her Christmas tree this year.

Enence Instant Two-Way Language Translator Huger loves to travel, so it makes sense for her to have a language translator on her list. Price: $89 Shop at Enence

Dermapeel LED Anti-Aging Facial Beauty Machine The RHOP star's skin routine will get a lot easier with this gadget. Price: $285 Shop at Amazon