Reebok is honoring historically Black Greek organizations in the United States with a capsule collection called ‘Yard Love’. The collection was created to highlight the important work the organizations do. In conjunction with the collection, Reebok has pledged to donate $25,000 to the United Negro College Fund. Yard Love is the latest initiative in support of Reebok’s United Against Racism commitments, an action plan built to stand up against racism and strengthen the brand’s diversity and inclusion efforts both internally and externally.

The collection, which is available at reebok.com, consists of 7 hoodies (retailing at $65 each) and 7 T-shirts (retailing $25 each) that will be offered in the multitude of colorways of the various Black Greek organizations.

Image: courtesy of Reebok.

“We are delighted to partner with Reebok on this important campaign to pay homage to the powerful work of Black Greek Organizations while supporting historically Black colleges and universities and their students. We are always grateful when a corporation like Reebok, partners with UNCF. It sends a strong signal to their consumers and its industry that racial justice and access to opportunity matters. Voice is as equally as important as a donation.” says Diego Aviles, vice president, northeast division, UNCF.

In addition, everyone photographed for the visual campaign is a Reebok employee, and some are members of members of the fraternities and sororities that the collection pays homage.

“As a member of a historically Black Greek organization, January, the founding month of my sisterhood, is incredibly special to me. “These communities foster a unique bond and heritage of service work that has been maintained for over a century. I am proud to have the opportunity to celebrate and honor the legacies of these organizations and create a capsule many of our team members can tell their personal stories through,” adds Portia Blunt, VP of Apparel at Reebok.