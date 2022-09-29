POV: You're kicking back on a beautiful white sand beach, sipping on a 'Landings' Rum Punch' and unwinding from a day of adventure while watching the sunset over the soothing waters of Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia.

An idyllic vacation of your dreams awaits you in Saint Lucia, one of the most beautiful places on earth, and there's no better place to indulge in luxury than at The Landings Resort and Spa in Saint Lucia. The elegant all-inclusive resort features one, two, and three-bedroom villas complete with full kitchens, state-of-the-art amenities, private terraces, and some include private plunge pools. The generously sized villas are ideal accommodations for families, honeymooners, groups of friends, and vacationers who seek a relaxed atmosphere that's still luxurious. You can even opt to arrive in style with a helicopter transfer from the airport to the resort.

Once you’ve checked into your suite and have enjoyed a signature cocktail, be sure to connect with the concierge to arrange memorable island experiences. Saint Lucia boasts about 100 miles of coastline and pristine beaches with crystal clear waters, with activities and accommodations that accommodate travelers who want to be active or simply enjoy Caribbean-style relaxation. The most frequently requested activities and excursions include hiking, volcano tours, water sports, snorkeling, and cruises. No matter your travel style, there is a full itinerary for you to enjoy both on the property and with popular excursions.

Pamper yourself with indulgent treatments

Image: courtesy of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

All visitors will want to take advantage of the spa and beauty service offerings, including hair, nail, and body treatments. The resort's 7,000-square-foot spa is designed to envelop you fully in relaxation. It features eight therapy rooms, two facial rooms, two massage rooms, a wet therapy room with a twelve-jet stand-up shower, and three VIP rooms with private terraces featuring a hydrotherapy tub. You can even book your appointment prior to your arrival.

Wellness-loving travelers should experience the power of nature at the Sulphur Springs Park in Soufriere and take a guided tour of the only drive-in volcano in the world. Don't skip nature's spa, aka the mud baths. It is the most Instagrammed spot in Saint Lucia for a reason. Despite the pungent smell from the sulfur, the hot springs relax you, and the rich mud detoxifies the body and gives you baby soft skin. Slather it over your whole body and enjoy the therapeutic properties, detoxifying the body and helping heal skin conditions and arthritis and soreness. Pro tip: Don't wear your best clothes or swimwear as the mud may stain.

Stay active while exploring

Image: courtesy of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

For active travelers, it's easy to stay fit on property with full-sized tennis courts, an expansive fitness center, daily bespoke activities, and four swimming pools.

If you're looking for your ideal excursion, why not take a hike? Everyone knows Saint Lucia for its iconic, signature Piton mountains–twin volcanic plugs that are a significant attraction for all visitors. Twin Pitons became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1998 because it has an exceptional natural value for science and education, as well as great aesthetic qualities through its steep cliffs covered with vegetation (including palms) from top to bottom; its rolling green hillsides dotted with villages; small lakes nestled between rocks; waterfalls cascading over ledges; caves created by rainwater erosion over thousands of years; waterfalls cascading down rock faces into pools (and even one waterfall flowing through a cave). It is considered one of the most spectacular landscapes anywhere on earth!

Image: courtesy of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

You can coordinate a hike up the volcanic spires, the Gros Piton and Petit Piton, and it is said to take from 3 to 6 hours for both mountains. Are you looking for something a little less intense? One of the most incredible views in Saint Lucia can be found at the top of the Tet Paul Nature Trail, which is a 45-minute easy hike that includes the "Stairway to Heaven" among lush greenery. Take a guided tour to learn about the indigenous flora and fauna and the history of the Island while you hike the trail. At the top, you are rewarded with stunning panoramic views of Saint Lucia.

Make a splash with the family

Image: courtesy of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

The Landings is quite welcoming for families and children. The on-site kids club has full days of activities for the little ones. There is plenty to explore around the Island too. Did you know that Saint Lucia has a floating water park? Aptly named Splash, it is perched on the sea, located on white-sand Reduit Beach behind Bay Gardens Beach Resort. The water park features slides, trampolines, a climbing wall, monkey bars, hurdles, and more–all floating on the water, making it a blast for kids and adults alike.

If you're looking for a truly unique experience, you can try stargazing. In collaboration with the Saint Lucia National Astronomy Association at The Landings, you can be an astronomer for an evening. Guests are invited directly from the resort's marina on a private charter equipped with a telescope to experience views of the Milky Way. You'll be guided by an expert astronomy advisor from the Saint Lucia National Astronomy Association to share their knowledge about the stars above.

Embrace the beach bum life

Image: courtesy of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

Are you the type to stay put and enjoy the beach and pools? You can take advantage of sea kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, and snorkeling gear as part of your stay. If you enjoy just soaking up the sun while laying back under an umbrella on a white sand beach with a few cocktails and want to keep activities to a minimum, there is plenty to do at Rodney Bay. You can easily explore Pigeon Island within a short distance of the resort. This nearby site features a historic naval garrison, a museum, a beach, and a hilltop lookout with stunning 360 views. If you're just in the mood for some shopping and souvenirs, be sure to visit the Shops at Rodney Bay Marina, a 10-minute drive from The Landings.

Don't leave Saint Lucia without a nautical experience. Book a private cruise and enjoy time at sea, taking in the views along the northwest tip of Saint Lucia, and enjoy a beautiful sunset while sipping on champagne and making lasting vacation memories.