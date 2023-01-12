Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., informed members of the Congressional Black Caucus that she’s planning on running for Senate in 2024, reports NBC News.

In a closed-door meeting with the CBC, she expressed interest in the Senate seat but she also pledged to remain focused on her district and state which has been recently ravaged by floods.

According to a source close to the situation, Lee did not make a formal announcement of her candidacy but responded to questions from her colleagues about her plans. Also, she’s been in communication with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who currently holds the seat, about her intentions.

Addressing reporters, Lee, "What I said was that I’m very sensitive and honoring Senator Feinstein. As I talk about the Senate race, there’s a time and place that I’m going to talk about it."

Serving in the House since 1998, Lee would bring a wealth of legislative experience to the upper chamber if elected. She’s the former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, chair emeritus and former co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and the vice chair and a founding member of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus.

Lee has also co-chaired the House Democratic Steering Committee since 2019, and she holds the distinction of being the only member of Congress to vote against the war in Afghanistan.

A graduate of Mills College and the University of California, Berkeley, Lee was a member of the California State Assembly and the California State Senate before her election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Lee becomes the latest possible contender seeking to fill the seat held by Feinstein, the oldest sitting U.S. Senator and member of Congress at 89 years old. She is expected to retire after her current term.

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., has already announced she's running for Senate in 2024. Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Ro Khanna are said to be interested in running for the California seat as well.