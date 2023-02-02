Jump into the newest stories and tales from Black authors across the nation. From the spiritual teachings that guided freedom fighter Harriet Tubman and the hip-slapping good tunes of Rosetta Tharpe, the godmother of rock 'n roll to the sweetest girl-meets-boy-next-door (literally!) romance, there's a book on our list that will warm your spirit this February.
THE URGENT LIFE: My Story of Love, Loss, and Survival
Bozoma Saint John (Viking, February 21)
After losing her husband to cancer, Saint John chose to to live life urgently. Armed with a short list of things to do at her husband's request in his last days, she jumps in, leaarning to live life in accordance with her deepest values and moving from tragedy to build a remarkable life.
Price: $26shop at Amazon
Fresh Fly Fabulous: 50 Years of Hip Hop Style
Elizabeth Way (Rizzoli Electa, February 7)
This is the definitive coffee table book for hip hop style, shown through groundbreaking photographers like Janette Beckman, Jamel Shabazz, and Ernie Paniccioli, who captured it firsthand, and told through the people who lived it.
Price: $55shop at Amazon
The House of Eve
Sadeqa Johnson (Simon & Schuster, February 7)
Set in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. in the 1950s, a teenage girl and a woman both live through relationships that challenge their ambitions, leading their stories to collide in the most unexpected of ways.
Price: $24shop at Amazon
Gone Like Yesterday
Janelle M. Williams (Tiny Reparations Books, February 14)
Williams’ debut novel follows two women, Zahra and Sammie, who are drawn to one another through the songs of the gypsy moths. Their joint search to find Zahra’s brother leads them to uncover their ancestral mysteries while exploring racial identity and self, and just what it means to be found.
Price: $27shop at Amazon
Rock, Rosetta, Rock! Roll, Rosetta, Roll! Presenting Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the Godmother of Rock & Roll
Tonya Bolden (HarperCollins, February 14)
Illustrated by R. Gregory Christie, this rocking picture book tells the true story of blues and gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe. This musical trailblazer made tunes with a guitar, her voice and a dream, paving the way for girls who rock around the world.
Price: $19shop at Amazon
Walking the Way of Harriet Tubman: Public Mystic and Freedom Fighter
Therese Taylor-Stinson (Broadleaf Books, February 14)
Taylor-Stinson examines Harriet’s internal liberation through her deep roots in mysticism, Christianity, nature spirituality and African Indigenous beliefs that empowered her break from enslavement and gave her the strength and purpose to lead others on the road to freedom.
Price: $26shop at Amazon
You Are Only Just Beginning: Lessons for the Journey Ahead
Morgan Harper Nichols (Zondervan, February 14)
This illustrated collection of poems and essays by the Instagram poet and bestselling author puts readers on the path of empowerment, by cultivating courage, curiosity and commitment to faith.
Price: $17shop at Amazon
Black Earth Wisdom: Soulful Conversations with Black Environmentalists
Leah Penniman (Amistad, February 28)
Black people’s connection to water, earth and air, past and present, is explored in this collection of essays and interviews with enviromental leaders, social activists and literary greats across the nation. It's a hands-on manual for those who care about climate change and nature.
Price: $27shop at Amazon
The Unfortunates
J K Chukwu (Harper, February 28)
What do you do when your fellow Black co-eds are disappearing, and you fear you’re next? Sahara, a queer, half-Nigerian student at an elite college, pens her opus, a no-holds-barred thesis to the racist institution that has stolen a part of her soul, but she and her community of BIPOC women won’t give up without a fight.
Price: $26shop at Amazon
The Neighbor Favor
Kristina Forest (Trade Paperback Original, February 28)
Lily, a book editor who’s been corresponding with her favorite fantasy author, needs a wedding date. She finds one in her neighbor Nick, who just happens to be the author she’s been flirting with all along. A heart-warming romance to take off the last of winter’s chill.