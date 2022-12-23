Our generous queen Rihanna has given us so much this year, and the gifts keep on coming. Next week, from December 28-29, Rih is introducing her Fenty Glow + Go Beauty Bar at Afrochella’s two-day festival at El Wak Stadium in Ghana. At the festival, attendees will be able to test new Fenty Beauty products, grab fun giveaways, touch up their makeup looks and more.

"I am a proud Bajan who feels a close connection to Africa and to its people. I’ve had the pleasure, the privilege, to spend time on the continent and those experiences never leave you," shared Rihanna. "Now, being able to bring Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin to 8 African countries and then hopefully more in the future—means so much to me.”

Since its launch in 2017 Fenty Beauty has touched 17 countries with the charge to celebrate beauty across ethnicities and cultures. The beauty line can be purchased in Africa in Ghana, Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to invite Fenty Beauty, a brand that celebrates inclusivity and culture, exudes confidence, and champions the upliftment of all people," says Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO and co-founder of Afrochella. "We’re excited to see festivalgoers tap into their creative side and celebrate their personal beauty and uniqueness. This Beauty Bar is just another incredible way we look to further connect people from all around the world through art and self-expression.”

