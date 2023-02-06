This Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, it all goes down. As many football fans gear up to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Superbowl LVII, fans of a different kind are anxiously awaiting Rihanna and her halftime performance. The Barbados bad gyal will take the stage, her first live performance since giving birth to her son.

While the game and half-time events are certainly a treat, it's also a time to indulge in some of the best game food of your life. If you want to indulge like the "Love on the Brain Star," we're here to put you on to the Black-owned ice cream brand that she officially stamps her approval on—Madison Brown ice cream. Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) recently teamed up with the brand—owned by Jay Jay Brown, son of Roc Nation founder Jay Brown—to create a new Neapolitan Swirl flavor.

Madison Brown Neapolitan ice cream. Image: courtesy of Madison Brown.

"Madison Brown is a love letter to my family’s passion for ice cream, and the importance of creating genuine memories with the ones you love. We are thrilled to partner with Rihanna and her Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) on a custom Neapolitan Swirl flavor," says Jay Jay Brown, Co-founder of Madison Brown. "This flavor evokes what our brand is—a premium product, meant to bring people together and encourage good. All proceeds from every purchase of the Neapolitan Swirl will be donated to the CLF to support climate justice initiatives in the Caribbean & United States and help communities prepare for and withstand natural disasters."

The special-edition Neapolitan Swirl features vanilla and strawberry ice cream with a unique Rihanna twist—a special chocolate crunch ribbon and her signature on the back of each pint. Madison Brown ice cream also comes in a variety of other flavors like: red velvet, cookies and cream, chocolate chip cookie dough, mint chocolate chip, and of course vanilla and chocolate.