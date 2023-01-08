2023 is off to a good start with Rihanna blessing us with a football-inspired Savage x Fenty collection. The Popstar is releasing a 17-piece collection that comes on the heels of the star's highly-anticipated Super Bowl performance. With nods to the famous American sport, the multi-category Game Day collection features fresh, playful styles that can be paired together or worn as separates for game day – no matter what team you’re rooting for.

Taking inspiration from the hues of a football gives off rich, natural tones with bold logo hit on the front and back of each style. The collection features hoodies, tops, sweats, boxers, and hats, all with football paraphernalia and patterns on them. Additionally, Savage X Fenty is launching a three-day, retail pop-up experience in Los Angeles. Taking place the weekend of January 27-29, customers are invited to shop the Game Day collection in a turf-lined store featuring football-themed mannequin heads and goalposts as clothing racks, photo moments, branded giveaways, and more.

Productions can be purchased on savagex.com now.

Image: courtesy of Savage X Fenty

