It’s official!

Business mogul and pop megastar Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, reports Yahoo. Replacing Pepsi for the first time, Apple Music will be the sponsor of the halftime show which will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, 2023.

In her first Instagram post since giving birth to her first child in May, RiRi shared a photo of her holding up an NFL football confirming her highly anticipated performance.

Her record label and management team Roc Nation is also the strategic entertainment advisor for the live performance.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” said Jay-Z, CEO of Roc Nation. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music also released a statement expressing his excitement to have Rihanna signed on as the Super Bowl halftime performer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” said Dudowsky. “Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

"Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world,” added Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show—what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

After a lengthy hiatus where she built a billion dollar fashion empire, the upcoming Super Bowl performance will mark Rihanna's long-awaited return to the stage. Her last public performance was at the Grammy Awards in 2018 and her most recent solo album, Anti, was released in January 2016.

Over the coming months, more details about the show will be released on Apple Music’s social media platforms.