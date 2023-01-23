The “Kings of Rock” are calling it quits.

Legendary rap group Run-DMC has announced that they are preparing for their final show to cap off their iconic careers.

In an interview with Rock the Bells, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels shared the news that the group will perform one last time at Madison Square Garden this spring with an accompanying documentary

“Run-DMC is over,” DMC said. “The only way Run-DMC gets back together is if The Beatles get back together. Can that happen?”

“The final show that we are ever going to do is going to be at Madison Square Garden in April,” he continued. “It’s going to be the last episode of the documentary we’re doing. Run-DMC’s last show ever. ‘Cause, it’s time for Run to go be Paul McCartney and me to be John Lennon. We done did what we could do.”

In addition to Run-DMC performing for the last time, Ice-T and the Wu-Tang Clan are rumored to be a part of the lineup at the highly-anticipated event.

“The show is going to be like The Last Waltz by The Band,” he said “We’re doing that movie idea. You’ll see Ice-T come and do a song with us. You’ll see Wu-Tang come do a song with us. Anybody can buy a ticket to the show.”

According to DMC, the untitled documentary will be sold to the highest bidder with Netflix already in consideration.

“We’re gonna do it with Netflix or to the highest bidder,” he said. “It’s going to be a live production. Run-DMC’s doing The Last Waltz at Madison Square Garden. Who wants to pay $100 million to own it?”

Since their emergence on the music scene, Run-DMC has become one of the most iconic Hip Hop acts of all time. Founded by DMC, Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons, and the late Jason Mizell, they were the first Hip Hop group to earn a Gold record (Run-DMC in 1984) and a Platinum record (King of Rock in 1985). Releasing Raising Hell in 1986, they achieved the first multi-platinum album by a rap group.

Tragically in 2002, Jam Master Jay was fatally shot in New York City in his recording studio in Jamaica, Queens.

After Jay's passing, the group continued to receive honors including becoming the second Hip Hop group (the first being Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, 2007) to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and they received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

Although Run-DMC is adored by millions of fans across the world, DMC said that without Jam Master Jay, the group was never the same.

“People got understand this—is Dave Grohl still running around trying to be Nirvana?” “Is Sting still running around trying to be The Police? Are Paul and Ringo running around trying to be The Beatles? There’s enough life left for both of us. We can’t be Run-D.M.C. without Jay. People laugh and say, ‘OK, we get it.’ But seriously, Run-D.M.C. will get back together when The Beatles get back together,” he said. “Run-D.M.C., as a performing and touring entity, we can’t do it without Jay.”