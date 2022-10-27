Legendary rap group Salt-N-Pepa will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On November 4,2022, the Grammy Award-winning act will receive the 2,738th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Recording.

During the ceremony, fellow trailblazing women in hip hop, MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante are slated to be guest speakers.

In a statement, Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez lauded Salt-N-Pepa for their iconic career in hip hop.

“This upcoming star ceremony honoring hip-hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa will honor the amazing 80s music we all love and so many grew up with!” Martinez said. “We’re placing these ladies of hip hop royalty adjacent to Amoeba Music and right next to the Walk of Fame star of another Queen of Hip Hop, Missy Elliott!”

Originally billed as Super Nature, New York natives Salt (Cheryl James), Pepa (Sandra Denton) and DJ Spinderella (Deidra Roper) released their single "Push It" from their debut album, Hot, Cool & Vicious, in 1987, which peaked at number 19 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album went on to sell 1 million copies in the U.S., making them the first female rap act to achieve gold and platinum status.

Their sophomore album, A Salt With a Deadly Pepa, went gold in 1988 and Black's Magic went platinum in 1990.

Very Necessary, the group’s fourth album sold over 5 million in the U.S. and 7 million copies worldwide, making it the highest-selling album by a female rap act at the time. The LP spawned several hits songs including “Shoop,” “Whatta Man,” featuring En Vogue, and “None of Your Business,” for which they won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group in 1995.

In total, Salt-N-Pepa has sold over 15 million records worldwide.

The event will be streamed live exclusively at walkoffame.com.