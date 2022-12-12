Sara “Lovestyle” Hood, a tech entrepreneur and CEO of Sara Belay Inc, has become the first Black woman to own a digital sports team, reports Afrotech.

Along with Emmanuel Acho, an NFL analyst and host of FOX 1’s Speak, and Edward Madongorere, CEO and co-founder of Moon Ultra, Hood is an owner of the Houston Hyenas in SimWin Sports, a sports league in the metaverse that hosts 24/7 fantasy sports and sports betting action featuring NFT players.

A venture capitalist with a vision to provide more opportunities for Black women in the tech space, Hood’s business portfolio includes Belay & Bell; serving as Partner of Agency Lux, a social media agency for influencers and brands; co-founding SaraMante with Ed Madongorere, an investment vehicle in Sports & Entertainment, CPG, FinTech, HealthTech, and EdTech. Also, Hood serves on the advisory board of many of the 17 companies in which she has equity. She also has a digital series Influence To Equity set to debut in 2023.

Founded by David J. Ortiz, SimWin Sports has owners that include former pro athletes such as Magic Johnson, Jerry Rice, Tracy McGrady, LaMelo Ball, Marshall Faulk and more.

Hood expressed her excitement about being a part of the ownership group and the importance of Black women as investors in the digital ports world.

“I’m a big fan of David Ortiz’s leadership and his team’s innovative approach to emerging technologies in gaming and sports betting,” Hood said in a statement on SimWin's website. “He has played a pivotal role in ensuring that ownership opportunities have been accessible to Black and Brown investors, which I’m deeply passionate about, and increasing representation for Black women in sports. It’s especially meaningful to me to be a partner in the Houston Hyenas alongside Ed and Emmanuel, one of our first investments as a group.”

“Our new ownership group’s outstanding professional accolades in the tech and media industries and newfound commitment to our vision speak volumes about SimWin’s long-term vision in the metaverse,” Ortiz added. “The addition of the Houston Hyenas also highlights our efforts to promote an inclusive, diverse and equitable ownership base.”