We have seen plenty of athletes shoulder the burden of being a social justice advocate, a position that has been popularized more so in recent years.

And then you have sporting legends like Serena Williams who has been an outspoken voice on social justice issues well before it became a popular hashtag or viral social media post.

She has been particularly out front and center when it comes to gender equity, something those tuning in to this month’s Super Bowl will be a witness to.

For the third year in a row, Williams will be among those participating in a Michelob Ultra commercial that’s about more than just golf and beer which tend to go hand-in-hand.

Its purpose goes much deeper than that, evident by the number of female athletes and male athletes being equal in number.

“Michelob is really passionate about gender equality,” Williams told Ebony.com in an exclusive one-on-one interview. “And that means a lot to me. Last year’s spot, they had equal representation of female and male athletes which is a massive deal. That’s something I’m super proud to be a part of and we’re doing that again this year.”

Following the killing of George Floyd in 2020, there was an enormous groundswell of support from corporate America investing in initiatives geared toward addressing some of the societal inequality that exists in this country.

Michelob Ultra was among them, pledging $100 million towards initiatives designed to bring more balance and equity for women.

“It’s super important to have companies champion for it; like larger companies like a Michelob Ultra and other ones to really champion for it,” Williams said. “It’s so cool to let that message be heard and let that message be known. It’s so important to champion and put your money behind what people are actually saying and what people actually mean. Instead of just saying, ‘Oh we want to see change’ and ‘we support change.’”

And while the spot certainly has some more-than-just-a-commercial vibes about it, Williams is quick to add that they’re having some fun too on the golf course—a place you don’t necessarily think of when you think of Williams.

Is that about to change with her picking up golf perhaps?

“I don’t know,” she said. “I just feel like I don’t think much about the things I do. I just try to live my life and every day, try to be the best I can be on that day and just champion and believe in everything that I believe in, every day of my life.”

This is in part why, despite being one of the greatest tennis players ever, Williams’ stance as an outspoken advocate for several social justice initiatives which includes increased gender equality on all levels, only adds to her star power.

As important as it is to have more balance when it comes to the number of female and male athletes in commercials, Williams also recognizes the importance of having more women in decision-making positions as well.

That’s why there’s tremendous value in having Award-winning, Oscar-nominated producer and cinematographer Rachel Morrison involved in this commercial for the second year in a row.

“It’s super important,” Williams said. “It’s really walking the walk and not just talking the talk. It’s in front of the camera, behind the camera. That’s where we need to see change as well, or to see more inclusivity as well. Usually, when you are on these massive sets with massive companies, you don’t really get to see that. You’re so used to it, that it becomes...you almost become numb to it; it’s expected. You don’t really think about it. So it’s so powerful to see that it’s a whole landscape of inclusivity and I love that.”

Williams has indeed been among the more notable voices in sports when it comes to social justice; specifically when those conversations involve gender equality. But she’s quick to acknowledge that’s not her focus when she speaks out on issues.

“I’m not running out to be the face of this or champion this,” she said. “It’s just what I believe. When you have people that believe that in an authentic way, it makes a bigger difference as opposed to doing it because it’s cool or because it’s trendy. I just look at it as human, basic, 1-2-3 of being a human being, you know? It’s literally how I think about it. I genuinely don’t think about any other way.”