Butterfly clips and hair claws; mini skirts and low-rise jeans—with the plethora of buzzy Y2K options out there this season, Sergio Hudson’s vivid power-suit collection was an elevated breath of fresh air. On September 11, 2022 at the Lehman Ballroom in Manhattan, Hudson's debuted "Collection 10," a new seasonless assortment.

A look from the Sergio Hudson Spring 2023 collection. Image: Iker Aldama/ INDIGITAL.

Hudson—who dressed former First Lady Michelle Obama for President Biden’s inauguration in timeless burgundy trousers and Vice President Kamala Harris in a liquid sequin cocktail dress—is no stranger to the spotlight. His most recent collection was inspired by the confidence and artistry of Prince and The New Power Generation—with the ultimate goal to make women feel sexy and powerful again.

“I wanted to do something that was beautiful, bold, and overtly glamorous and sexy, while still maintaining a clean and modern feel,” shared the designer.

The looks that went down the catwalk featured Hudson's signature sculpted tailoring and energizing prints in effervescent hues. He also took inspiration from African tribal masks by color-blocking pieces in terracotta, royal purple, cobalt blue and chartreuse.

Sergio Hudson Spring 2023 collection. Image: Iker Aldama, INDIGITAL.

Top models like Chanel Iman, who turned heads in a slinky cobalt blue number, strutted down the runway in form-fitting cocktail dresses, hand-beaded animal-print gowns, cropped and full length jackets and so much more.

To further exaggerate the lusciousness of the era, the models walked down the runway with teased hair and dark eye makeup.

A look from the Sergio Hudson Spring 2023 collection. Image: Iker Aldama/INDIGITAL.

Similar to the previous collection, Hudson teamed up with Malone Souliers to produce the stretch satin, suede, nappa leather and velvet footwear that complimented the feminine looks.