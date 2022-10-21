The life and career of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal will be the subject of a new docuseries.

HBO Sports Documentaries announced that the four-part docuseries, Shaq, will premiere in November.

Directed by Robert Alexander, the docuseries will explore the Naismith Hall of Famer’s remarkable career as one of the most dominant players in the NBA and his success off the court in business and in the entertainment industry.

The documentary will featuring a series of revealing interviews with the basketball legend, whose larger-than-life personality transcended the sport and transformed him into a cultural icon. It will chronicle his ascent to superstardom, as a dominant force who won four NBA championships, league MVP honors, and changed the game. It also encompasses his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships and prosperous broadcasting and business careers.

In a statement, O'Neal revealed that the docuseries offers a candid look into his life for the first time.

“We kept this documentary real from the start, and I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point,” O’Neal said. “This process allowed me to reflect publicly in a way I haven’t before, and I’m so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together.”

The series features interviews with Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw, Derek Fisher, Rick Fox, Phil Jackson, Pat Riley and Jerry West. Also, several members of O’Neal’s family including his mother, Dr. Lucille O’Neal, siblings Jamal and Lateefah Harrison, and three of his children—Taahirah, Shareef, and Myles give insightful interviews.

Shaq will premiere on November 23, 2020 at 9 p.m., with episodes released on successive Wednesdays on HBO and HBO Max.