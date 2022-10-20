The accolades just keep coming for Sheryl Lee Ralph.

After winning her first Emmy this past September, the acclaimed actress was awarded the Order of Jamaica, the West Indian nation’s fourth-highest honor, at The National Honours and Awards ceremony on Monday.

Ralph took to Instagram to share the news and to express her gratitude for the momentous occasion.

“Well, it is now official,” her caption read. "I am The Honourable Sheryl Lee Ralph OJ (Order of Jamaica) Warrior Woman! 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 #ThisisWhatBelievingLooksLike

According to the Jamaica Observer, Ralph was honored for her contributions as an actress to the international film industry and for being a cultural ambassador of Jamaica.

In accepting the honor, she praised her late mother who was also honored by the country.

"In memory of my mother who received the Order of Distinction, OD (we all said stood for ‘Original Diva’) I am deeply proud and moved to have my name changed to The Honorable Sheryl Lee Ralph, O.J.," she said.

The Abbot Elementary star was among 10 people to receive an Order of Jamaica this year in entertainment and culture.

Five-time World Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, recording artist Agent Sasco, renowned jazz pianist Monty Alexander and others were honored during the ceremony.