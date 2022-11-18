Fashion trends always come back around. For fall 2022 runways, luxury fashion houses such as Alexander McQueen, Altuzarra, and Miu Miu sent down the runways glitz, glamour and sequins, all reminiscent of disco's heyday.

Channel your inner Donna Summer and have fun with the look. Oséree's fun-loving shorts beg to be paired with a pair of on-trend roller skates. Isabel Marent's bustier top will give you all of the vibes. While a cowl-neck top, like Wayf's version below, and a pair of jeans can take you from day to night.

Check out the selection of our favorite sequin items—for every budget—that will bring you into the spotlight.

Image: courtesy of Intermix

Isabel Marant Mandy Sequined Bustier Top, $980, intermixonline.com
Image: courtesy of MyTheresa.

Oséree Sequin-Embellished Shorts, $350, mytheresa.com
Image: courtesy of Net-a-Porter.

Alexandre Vauthier Stretch-jersey Mini Dress, $2,025, net-a-porter.com
Image: courtesy of Ganni.

Ganni Port Royale Sequins Top, $295, ganni.com 
Image: courtesy of River Island

River Island Red Sequin Wide Leg Trousers, $102, riverisland.com
Image: courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue.

Nensi Dojaka Sequin-Embroidered Halterneck Top, $1,338, saksfifthavenue.com
Image: courtesy of MyTheresa.

Jonathan Simkhai Lucee Sequined Midi Skirt, $745, mytheresa.com
Image: courtesy of Tom Ford.

Tom Ford Sequin Mini Chain Bag, $1,690, fwrd.com
Image: courtesy of Rebecca Vallance

Rebecca Vallance Nikita Mini Dress, $699, rebeccavallance.com
Image: courtesy of Elie Saab

Elie Saab Jumpsuit, $3,015, us.eliesaab.com
Image: courtesy of Nordstrom.

Attico Gown, $1,900, nordstrom.com
Image: courtesy of Balmain

Balmain Short Sequin Jacket, $2,695, us.balmain.com
Image: courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta Linen Floral Lace And Sequins Dress, $5100, bottegaveneta.com
Image: courtesy of Zara

Zara Fringed Sequined Blazer, $119, zara.com
Image: courtesy of MatchesFashion

Self-Portrait Off-The-Shoulder Asymmetric Sequinned Dress, $395, matchesfashion.com
Image: courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Wayf Foxy Cowlneck Halter Top, $69, saksfifthavenue.com
Image: courtesy of & Other Stories

& Other Stories Sleeveless Sequin Mini Dress, $179, stories.com  
Image: courtesy of H&M

H&M Sequined Top, $30, hm.com
Image: courtesy of Shop Cider

Shop Cider Sequin Middle Waist Flared Trousers, $34, shopcider.com
Image: courtesy of Marques Almeida

Marques Almeida Sequin Slip Top, $184, marquesalmeida.com
Image: courtesy of Banana Republic

Banana Republic Ulla Sequin Pant, $150, bananarepublic.gap.com
Image: courtesy of Monsoon London

Monsoon London Sequin Clasp Clutch Bag, $47, monsoonlondon.com
Image: courtesy of The Outnet.

Retrofete Mich Draped Embellished Tulle Mini Dress, $242, theoutnet.com
Image: courtesy of Aknvas

Aknvas Cloud Top, $450, aknvas.com
Image: courtesy of Farfetch

The Mannei Melilla Sequined Mini Skirt, $1,337, farfetch.com
Image: courtesy of Mango

Mango Short Sequin Dress, $70, mango.com
Image: courtesy of Revolve

House Of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Camila Platform, $198, revolve.com
Image: courtesy of Intermix.

Siedrés Sequined Fishnet Top, $270, intermixonline.com
Image: courtesy of Express

Express Sequin Mock Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, $248, express.com
disco