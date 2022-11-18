Fashion trends always come back around. For fall 2022 runways, luxury fashion houses such as Alexander McQueen, Altuzarra, and Miu Miu sent down the runways glitz, glamour and sequins, all reminiscent of disco's heyday.

Channel your inner Donna Summer and have fun with the look. Oséree's fun-loving shorts beg to be paired with a pair of on-trend roller skates. Isabel Marent's bustier top will give you all of the vibes. While a cowl-neck top, like Wayf's version below, and a pair of jeans can take you from day to night.



Check out the selection of our favorite sequin items—for every budget—that will bring you into the spotlight.

Isabel Marant Mandy Sequined Bustier Top, $980, intermixonline.com

Oséree Sequin-Embellished Shorts, $350, mytheresa.com

Alexandre Vauthier Stretch-jersey Mini Dress, $2,025, net-a-porter.com

Ganni Port Royale Sequins Top, $295, ganni.com

River Island Red Sequin Wide Leg Trousers, $102, riverisland.com

Nensi Dojaka Sequin-Embroidered Halterneck Top, $1,338, saksfifthavenue.com

Jonathan Simkhai Lucee Sequined Midi Skirt, $745, mytheresa.com

Tom Ford Sequin Mini Chain Bag, $1,690, fwrd.com

Rebecca Vallance Nikita Mini Dress, $699, rebeccavallance.com

Elie Saab Jumpsuit, $3,015, us.eliesaab.com

Attico Gown, $1,900, nordstrom.com

Balmain Short Sequin Jacket, $2,695, us.balmain.com

Bottega Veneta Linen Floral Lace And Sequins Dress, $5100, bottegaveneta.com

Zara Fringed Sequined Blazer, $119, zara.com

Self-Portrait Off-The-Shoulder Asymmetric Sequinned Dress, $395, matchesfashion.com

Wayf Foxy Cowlneck Halter Top, $69, saksfifthavenue.com

& Other Stories Sleeveless Sequin Mini Dress, $179, stories.com

H&M Sequined Top, $30, hm.com

Shop Cider Sequin Middle Waist Flared Trousers, $34, shopcider.com

Marques Almeida Sequin Slip Top, $184, marquesalmeida.com

Banana Republic Ulla Sequin Pant, $150, bananarepublic.gap.com

Monsoon London Sequin Clasp Clutch Bag, $47, monsoonlondon.com

Retrofete Mich Draped Embellished Tulle Mini Dress, $242, theoutnet.com

Aknvas Cloud Top, $450, aknvas.com

The Mannei Melilla Sequined Mini Skirt, $1,337, farfetch.com

Mango Short Sequin Dress, $70, mango.com

House Of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Camila Platform, $198, revolve.com

Siedrés Sequined Fishnet Top, $270, intermixonline.com