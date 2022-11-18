Fashion trends always come back around. For fall 2022 runways, luxury fashion houses such as Alexander McQueen, Altuzarra, and Miu Miu sent down the runways glitz, glamour and sequins, all reminiscent of disco's heyday.
Channel your inner Donna Summer and have fun with the look. Oséree's fun-loving shorts beg to be paired with a pair of on-trend roller skates. Isabel Marent's bustier top will give you all of the vibes. While a cowl-neck top, like Wayf's version below, and a pair of jeans can take you from day to night.
Check out the selection of our favorite sequin items—for every budget—that will bring you into the spotlight.