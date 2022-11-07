Recently, De Beers the fine jewelry brand tapped Lupita Nyong'o, as its first-ever global ambassador.

In Nyong'o's film campaign for the esteemed diamond jeweler, we follow the actress as she discovers the transformative powers of a "diamond-in-the-rough" to brilliant magnificent jewelry. The campaign celebrates the company's unique passion for sourcing the rarest treasures of nature and revealing their exceptional beauty through remarkable craftsmanship.



“I’m honored to be the first global ambassador for De Beers. This campaign brings to life the transformative power that I feel when I wear De Beers’ diamond creations, and the pride in knowing where they come from and the good they do. Even more importantly, my partnership with De Beers allows me to extend my advocacy for women and girls around the world,” said Nyong’o about her partnership with the brand.



In addition, Nyong’o will support De Beers’ Building Forever commitment, which aims to advance women and girls in the areas where its diamonds are discovered. The jewelry brand is seeking to engage 10,000 girls in STEM, by supporting 10,000 women entrepreneurs and investing at least $10 million across southern Africa to achieve these goals by 2030.

“With her rare magnetism and elegance, Lupita Nyong’o is a testament to the power of boundless possibilities. Embodying modern and responsible luxury, Lupita is an inspiration for all of us," said Marc Jacheet, De Beers CEO Brands. " De Beers is proud that Lupita has joined our Building Forever commitment to people and the planet and we stand with her as she embarks on an exciting chapter in her career.”



The ambassadorship came at the right time as the actress has been on the red carpet nonstop for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and has made several public appearances to promote the film while decked out in dazzling diamonds. Below, we've rounded up 8 times in the past two weeks that the Wakanda Forever star has slayed in DeBeers jewelry.

Nyong'o at the Marvel Studios' Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles in a sparkling diamond jewels and a crown of bone. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images.

Nyong'o looking radiant at the EBONY Power 100 Gala. Image: Christopher Polk/Variety for Getty Images.

Nyong'o shows shines bright at the Neiman Marcus debut of the department store's 2022 holiday campaign and unveiling of its fantasy gifts. Image: Rodin Eckenroth for Getty Images for Neiman Marcus.

Nyong'o with stunning ear sparklers before her appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live. Image: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images for Getty Images.

Nyong'o gives us a hint of glow in midtown New York. Image: Raymond Hall/GC Images for Getty Images.

Nyong'o goes low-key with a simple white striped suit and a hint of luminescence at her neck at a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever red carpet screening. Image: Paul Morigi for Getty Images for Disney.

Hoops there it is! Nyong'o at the Marvel Studio's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever New York screening. Image: Arturo Holmes for Getty Images.