Merging together multiple influences and traditions, the Black diaspora may look different across each continent but it's unified under common principles of belonging and cultural significance.
If you are looking to gift someone (or yourself) something unique and representative of the vastness of Black culture, here are several dynamic Black-owned businesses from across the African diaspora to keep on your radar.
The Caribbean
Lili Bermuda
Cedar Gentlemen's Fragrance
Bringing island warmth to cold winter months, this fragrance represents the tree indigenous to Bermuda while simultaneously symbolizing the resilience of the island country's inhabitants.
Price: $110Shop at Lili Bermuda
Long Story Short
UMAMI Spices Jerk Flavor
Crafted by a Bermudian chef, UMAMI Spices's collection of seasonings boldly accentuate any dish. From the "Everything Spice" to "It's Jerk!" these flavors belong at the front of your seasoning cabinet.
Price: $16Shop at Long Story Short
Africa
Eldo Teas
Organic Kenya Tea Specialty Loose Leaf Set
Tea connoisseurs are aware that Kenya is not only the top producer of tea but curates the best variations of tea in the world. Eldo Teas take pride in being 100% Kenyan and delivering teas that are both organic and delicious.
Price: $100Shop at Eldo Teas
Bathu
Bathu X Somizi Limited Edition Sneakers
Bathu sneaker brand combines the finesse of sneakerhead culture with the best of South African street style. This limited edition design is in collaboration with popular South African media personality Somizi.
Price: $88Shop at Bathu
South America
Era Uma Vez O Mundo
Zambi Doll
Representation is key to instilling a sense of pride within the youth of our global community. From the heart of Brazil and with this mission in mind, Era Uma Vez O Mundo created a variety of plush dolls that reflect the beauty of Black children around the world.
Price: $24Shop at Era Uma Vez O Mundo
Miss Balanta
LeBalanta Turban
Based in Columbia, Miss Balata brings a sense of vibrance to the brand's collections of turbans
Price: $84Shop Miss Balanta
Europe
Dar Leone
Lobi Head
Bringing Sierra Leonean culture to the UK, this statue is a gorgeous piece to have in the home while also maintaining a sense of cultural pride.
Price: $110Shop at Dar Leone
Prick Ldn
Cereus Candle and Cactus Xmas Combo
This London plant store operates with the mentality of plant care being a form of self care. This is evident through their unique offerings of plants, planters and other goods they have available.