Merging together multiple influences and traditions, the Black diaspora may look different across each continent but it's unified under common principles of belonging and cultural significance.

If you are looking to gift someone (or yourself) something unique and representative of the vastness of Black culture, here are several dynamic Black-owned businesses from across the African diaspora to keep on your radar.

The Caribbean

Lili Bermuda Cedar Gentlemen's Fragrance Bringing island warmth to cold winter months, this fragrance represents the tree indigenous to Bermuda while simultaneously symbolizing the resilience of the island country's inhabitants. Price: $110 Shop at Lili Bermuda

Long Story Short UMAMI Spices Jerk Flavor Crafted by a Bermudian chef, UMAMI Spices's collection of seasonings boldly accentuate any dish. From the "Everything Spice" to "It's Jerk!" these flavors belong at the front of your seasoning cabinet. Price: $16 Shop at Long Story Short

Africa

Eldo Teas Organic Kenya Tea Specialty Loose Leaf Set Tea connoisseurs are aware that Kenya is not only the top producer of tea but curates the best variations of tea in the world. Eldo Teas take pride in being 100% Kenyan and delivering teas that are both organic and delicious. Price: $100 Shop at Eldo Teas

Bathu Bathu X Somizi Limited Edition Sneakers Bathu sneaker brand combines the finesse of sneakerhead culture with the best of South African street style. This limited edition design is in collaboration with popular South African media personality Somizi. Price: $88 Shop at Bathu

South America

Era Uma Vez O Mundo Zambi Doll Representation is key to instilling a sense of pride within the youth of our global community. From the heart of Brazil and with this mission in mind, Era Uma Vez O Mundo created a variety of plush dolls that reflect the beauty of Black children around the world. Price: $24 Shop at Era Uma Vez O Mundo

Miss Balanta LeBalanta Turban Based in Columbia, Miss Balata brings a sense of vibrance to the brand's collections of turbans Price: $84 Shop Miss Balanta

Europe

Dar Leone Lobi Head Bringing Sierra Leonean culture to the UK, this statue is a gorgeous piece to have in the home while also maintaining a sense of cultural pride. Price: $110 Shop at Dar Leone