Sigma Gamma Rho is celebrating its 100th anniversary this week! From its initial seven founders, who formed the non-profit service organization at Butler University on November 12, 1922, the university has been a home for incredible women making incredible strides across the globe. Here are six Sigma Gamma Rho members who are continuing the sorority’s legacy of excellence in numerous fields, from community healthcare to hip hop.

Robin Kelly

Robin Kelly. Image: courtesy of Sigma Gamma Rho.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly serves as the 2nd Congressional District representative from Illinois. The Epsilon Nu Sigma Chapter member has dedicated her career to public service as an advocate for the families of her state. In her position since 2013, Congressman Kelly has worked to expand economic opportunity, health initiatives and public safety across the state by championing initiatives to generate job growth, reduce health disparities and end gun violence.

MC Lyte

Mc Lyte. Image: courtesy of Sigma Gamma Rho.

Actress, entrepreneur, DJ and rap pioneer MC Lyte is an honorary member of the sorority. Over her 30-plus-year career, she has released a total of eight solo studio albums and is a recipient of a Lifetime Achievement award from the BET Hip Hop Awards. MC Lyte made her directional debut with the short film Break Up In Love in 2022. She has worked with several charities, including her own foundation, Hip Hop Sisters.

Yolett Mcphee-McCuin

Yolett McPhee-McCuin. Image: courtesy of Sigma Gamma Rho.

Yolett McPhee-McCuin is the current head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels women's basketball team. The Theta Iota Sigma Chapter member has revitalized the energy of the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, creating a tenacious team that has made 18 NCAA Tournament appearances. In their 2021-22 season, she led the team to 13 straight wins, leading to the third-longest winning streak in the program’s history.

Audrey Jones

Audrey Jones. Image: courtesy of Sigma Gamma Rho.

Two-time Emmy Award-winning communications specialist and general member Audrey Jones is a senior producer for ABC's The View. She has been providing creative leadership in broadcasting for more than 20 years, starting her career as a broadcast producer.

Samaria Robinson

Samaria Robinson. Image: courtesy Sigma Gamma Rho

Samaria Robinson is Sigma Gamma Rho’s 2nd Grand Anti Basileus, the sorority’s highest-ranking undergraduate. The Georgia State University student from Omicron Gamma Chapter has worked on voting and breast cancer awareness initiatives and recently spoke at an American Red Cross Blood Drive in Atlanta.

Sudane Ricketts

Sudane Ricketts. Image: courtesy of Sigma Gamma Rho.

Sudane Ricketts is the reigning Ms. Jamaica and the first runner-up in the 2022 International Ms. competition. An educator with over 12 years of experience in the field—she’s currently a Dean of Students in St. Lucie Public Schools—Ricketts is also the author of the upcoming children’s book, A Special Voice. She is a member of Gamma Gamma Sigma Chapter.