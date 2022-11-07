Happy anniversary, Sigma Gamma Rho! Founded on Irvington campus at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, this historic African-American sorority is celebrating its first 100 years.

Seven young school teachers had the vision to establish the non-profit organization, which is guided by the three principles of scholarship, service and sisterhood. Over the past 100 years, Sigma Gamma Rho has grown to 500-plus chapters and over 100,000 members, with international chapters located in Bermuda, Canada, South Korea, Dubai, Belize, Ghana, Africa, the Bahamas, Germany and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Discover some of Sigma Gamma Rho’s most significant milestones over the past century

The founders of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Image: courtesy of Sigma Gamma Rho.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated was founded on November 12, 1922, on the campus of Butler University by seven young educators: Mary Lou Allison Gardner Little, Dorothy Hanley Whiteside, Vivian Irene White Marbury, Nannie Mae Gahn Johnson, Hattie Mae Annette Dulin Redford, Bessie Mae Downey Rhoades Martin and Cubena McClure.

First Boule. Image: courtesy of Sigma Gamma Rho.

The sorority’s first national conference took place in Indianapolis, Indiana, from December 27, 1925 to December 29, 1925.

Alpha Chapter. Image: courtesy of Sigma Gamma Rho.

The organization became an incorporated national collegiate sorority on December 30,,1929, when a charter was granted to Alpha chapter at Butler University. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. joined the National Pan-Hellenic Council in 1937.

Soror stroll. Image: courtesy of Sigma Gamma Rho.

Sigma Gamma Rho celebrated the sorority’s golden anniversary with its mid-centennial celebration in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 1972. Five founders were still alive and attended the occasion. Sigma Gamma Rho strolled into its sixth decade in the 1980s.

Corrine Green, SPEAR founder. Image: courtesy of Sigma Gamma Rho.

Past International President Corine J. Green established The SPEAR (Sigma Public Education and Research) Foundation in 1993. As an affiliate of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., it helps the sorority’s local chapters qualify for funding sources to carry out its motto of “Greater Service, Greater Progress." The SPEAR Foundation’s goal is to enhance the quality of life for individuals and families, served by chapters of the sorority. In 1995, SPEAR received its 501(c)(3) status and became an autonomous body with a Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. affiliation.

Swimming partnership. Image: courtesy of Sigma Gamma Rho.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. established its historic USA Swimming partnership in July 2012. This partnership helps expand the vital message of water safety. Earlier this year, the sorority donated a swimming pool to the Him by Her Collegiate School for The Arts in Indianapolis, as part of its Centennial Boule.

Deshauna Barber, Miss USA 2016. Image: FOX.

Army captain Deshauna Barber, a Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. member, was crowned Miss USA in In 2016. She was the first soldier to ever hold the title.

Dubai Chapter. Image: courtesy of Sigma Gamma Rho.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. made history on September 28, 2019, as it welcomed its newest international chapter to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Mu Phi Sigma Alumnae Chapter became the sorority’s first chapter in the Middle East, further expanding its reach and influence across the globe.

Sigma Gamma Rho founders. Image: courtesy Sigma Gamma Rho.

In Spring 2022, Butler University conferred honorary degrees on the seven founders at the Butler University Commencement Ceremony.