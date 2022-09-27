As the founder, CEO, and visionary behind Slutty Vegan, Bar Vegan, and The Pinky Cole Foundation, Pinky Cole has become the world's biggest name in vegan food. The entrepreneur and philanthropist will continue to expand her empire with "Pinky Cole Experience Tour" to celebrate the release of her first vegan recipe book, Eat Plants, B*tch (available November 15).

The one-of-a-kind North American Tour, sponsored by Live Nation Urban, will kick off on November 14 and continue in 5 major cities, with stops in New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Baltimore. Always thinking outside of the box, Cole wanted to elevate the traditional concept of a book tour. She designed her event to be truly interactive so she can connect face-to-face with her attendees, alongside surprise celebrity guests and executive chefs, in each city.

And of course, there will be Slutty Vegan food trucks serving mouthwatering dishes from her upcoming cookbook, which is filled with easy-to-follow instructions for comfort dishes from Avocado Egg Rolls to her Black Pea Cauliflower Po’​Boy or Oyster Mushroom Parm, and everything in between. The cookbook celebrates her belief that vegan food can be fun, simple to prepare, and enjoy irresistibly delicious.

Ahead of the tour, she reflects, “This has been the most memorable year of my life. From store openings, to becoming a household brand, I am in my moment. Bringing my book tour to the masses is just one more opportunity to help people reimagine food! And it’s so exciting to be at the helm of it all!”

Tour tickets will go on pre-sale starting November 26, 2022 at ticketmaster.com.