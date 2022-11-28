Abrima Erwiah, co-founder and president of fashion label Studio One Eighty-Nine, and visual engineer Dali Gaga collaborated on a capsule collection that features motifs of the iconic Black Panther superhero. The collection is being sold exclusively at Foot Locker. The designers were inspired by the rich cultural history of Africa. The limited-edition hoodies and T-shirts were created using traditional African craftsmanship techniques and feature Adinkra symbolism.

"This collection is inspired by traditional patterns, symbols, and techniques interwoven into cloth that communicates our values, history, and message to future generations," said Erwiah. "Each symbol, pattern and color tell distinct stories that highlight cultural values such as the power of collaboration, legacy, heritage, inheritance, partnering with an iconic retailer like Foot Locker was important to us to connect with Marvel fans and fashion lovers who share our ideals and want to express themselves through their clothing. We are excited for everyone to experience these designs and can’t wait to see how they style these pieces.”

The collection is available at footlocker.com, and prices range up to $50.

Image: courtesy of Foot Locker



Black Panther Power Hoodie, $50, footlocker.com

Image: courtesy of Foot Locker



Black Panther Sotho Long Live T-Shirt, $25, footlocker.com

Image: courtesy of Foot Locker



Black Panther Pop Art Hoodie, $50, footlocker.com