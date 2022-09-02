Social media influencer and serial entrepreneur Ariana "Ari" Fletcher has launched Remedy by Ari, an inclusive makeup line.

You can usually catch Fletcher, who has over 5 million followers on IG, on your timeline chronicling her beauty routine; her flawless hairstyles installed and styled by her best friend, the celebrity hairstylist Arrogant Tae; and her life as a mother raising her adorable son Yohson.

Image: courtesy of Ariana Fletcher.

Fletcher's love for beauty and self-care prompted her to create her own line. “The key to self-confidence is to feel good, and when you look good, you feel good,” says the social media star. "Remedy by Ari is my definition of beauty and personal remedy to beat bad days. I am so excited to share this with the world.”

The drop from her cosmetics debut will include what she describes as an "it girl" starter kit, consisting of 10 juicy glosses, an eye-popping eyeshadow palette and 8 opulent lip liners, all in rich, luxe formulations. Prices for the range go up to $60. The collection is available at remedybyari.co.

Image: courtesy of Remedy By Ari

Remedy By Ari Signature Palette, $50, remedybyari.co

Image: courtesy of Remedy By Ari.

Remedy By Ari Conceited Super Gloss, $18, remedybyari.co