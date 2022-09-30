Solange made her debut as a composer at New York City Ballet’s Fashion Gala, reports CBS News. The Grammy-Award-winning singer/songwriter is just the second Black woman to be named a composer for the storied ballet company.

Her sister and mother, Beyoncé and Tina Knowles-Lawson, were in attendance to show their support. Also, Queen Latifah, Billy Porter, Laverne Cox, and famed dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov were all present for the event.

"I just love to get to support them as a co-chair and celebrate the legacy and how they're going forward with Solange," Cox said.

Solange’s original score is an accompaniment for choreographer Gianna Reisen’s piece “Play Time.”

In a post on Instagram, Solange shared her excitement about collaborating with the ballet company and Reisen.

“Very excited to announce I’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet 🖤 choreography by Gianna Reisen's score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra and soloist from my ensemble,” she wrote.

The ballet will include a cast of 10 dancers dressed in head-to-toe pinstripes made up of more than 800,000 Swarovski crystals.

Solange’s score is slated to play at four shows at New York's Lincoln Center this October (Oct. 1, 8, 11 and 16) and at five more in May 2023 (May 2, 11, 13, 17 and 18).