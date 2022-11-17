The Brooklyn Academy of Music, North America’s oldest performing arts center, has announced that Solange Knowles will curate their 2023 Spring Music Series.

In her new role, Solange will be at the helm of a series of concerts, films, dance, performance art, and theater pieces that honor the intergenerational and genre-crossing impact of artistic icons. The series will introduce the Saint Heron, Solange's multidisciplinary creative collective and BAM audiences to transcendent musical performances and ground-breaking artists through fellowship and performance.

David Binder, BAM’s artistic director, expressed his delight in partnering with Solange.

“We're excited to work with Solange and her Saint Heron collective for this incredible music series of genre-crossing artists presented in unprecedented ways,” said BAM’s artistic director, David Binder. “Her experimental, global, and authentic approach consistently pushes the boundary of what performance can be and charts new pathways for audiences to connect. We can’t wait to see how this transpires on our stages.”

"We’re thrilled that through her visionary platform, Saint Heron, Solange is curatingBAM's spring 2023 music series with a bold, experimental, and holistic approach that embraces our values and future vision," BAM President, Gina Duncan added.

Solange has been busy exploring her artistry outside of the world of music. She recently released a new art book Titled In Past Pupils and Smiles, that celebrates her closing performance at the 58th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale de Venezia in Venice, Italy. The 188-pagex monograph was “concepted by Saint Heron, designed in collaboration with Querida and published by Anteism,” and “mirrors the live kinetic energy of the Biennale performance, through revealing negative portraiture photography, set and lighting design and precise die-cuts.”

In September, she made her debut as a composer at New York City Ballett, becoming just the second Black to write an original score for the storied ballet company.

Performances at BAM will begin in the winter of 2023.

The full lineup will be announced at a later date.