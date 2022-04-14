|Ameshya Williams-Holliday Becomes the First HBCU Player Drafted into the WNBA in 20 Years|Charlamagne tha God Is Launching a New Line of Graphic Novels and Comic Books|EBONY Rundown: Rihanna’s Pregnant ‘Vogue’ Cover, New Guidances Recommends Anxiety Screening for Kids, and More|NYC Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Taken Into Police Custody|Environmentalist Leah Thomas Shares 5 Tips to Lead a More Sustainable Life|Hampton University Names Retired Three-Star General Darrell K. Williams as the School’s New President|St. Louis Lawmaker Proposes ‘Ahmaud Arbery Act’ to Prevent Vigilantism|This Gourmet Snack Company Highlights Black-Owned Brands in the Spirit of Collaboration|The Sports Empathy Problem: Dwayne Haskins Deserved Better Than Lame Commentary|Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels Is an Inspiration for a New Generation

Ameshya Williams-Holliday Becomes the First HBCU Player Drafted into the WNBA in 20 Years

ameshya-williams-holliday
Andrew Wevers/NCAA Photos via Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Ameshya Williams-Holliday became the first HBCU player drafted into the WNBA in 20 years, CNN reports.

The 6ft. 4-inch, senior from Gulfport, Mississippi was selected in the third round (25th overall) by the Indiana Fever on Monday night. She is the second-highest drafted HBCU player in league history.

“It’s an honor, a dream come true and a blessing to be able to be a part of history and to be able to open doors for our HBCU community,” Williams-Holliday said in a statement. “Being a trailblazer feels amazing, but there is so much more to accomplish.”

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity to continue my career on the next level and most importantly to continue to be a great example for my son Jace and my younger siblings and for the kids in my community,” she continued. “I want every HBCU athlete to never lose hope and to know anything is possible.”

An accomplished collegiate player, Williams-Holliday was a three-time first-team All-SWAC selection (2020, 2021, 2022), a three-time league Defensive Player of the Year (2020, 2021, 2022), and in 2022 became the first SWAC player since 2019 to win both SWAC Player Of The Year and Defensive Player Of The Year honors in the same season.

For her career, Williams-Holliday averaged 16.1 points and 11.2 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game

Since the WNBA’s founding in 1996, only five players from HBCUs have ever been drafted into the league. Denique Graves from Howard University was drafted in 1997. In 1998, Karen Wilkins from Howard University was also drafted in to the league. And in 2020, Andrea Gardner from Howard University; Amba Kongolo from North Carolina Central University;and Jacklyn Winfield from Southern University and A&M College were among the HBCU drafts.

Currently, there are no active WNBA players from HBCUs in the league.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.