Arizona Cardinals Cornerback Jeff Gladney Passes Away at 25

Jeff Gladney, a cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals, passed away on Monday morning in Dallas, ESPN reports.

Gladney and another passenger both died as a result of a fatal car crash.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, the crash took place around 2:30 a.m. and involved two vehicles. A preliminary investigation discovered that a white vehicle was speeding and clipped a second vehicle from behind. The vehicle lost control before hitting a beam on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas.

The white vehicle was overturned and by the time the officers arrived, Gladney and a female passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.

The passengers in the other vehicle were not injured.

The Cardinals released a statement on Twitter offering their condolences.

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” the Cardinals tweeted Monday. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

The Vikings also released a statement, expressing their sadness over Gladney’s sudden passing.

“We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney,” the tweet read. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon.

A standout at Texas Christian University (TCU), Gladney was one of the top defensive players in the country. During his junior season, he was named to the Big 12 first-team by Pro Football Focus and to the second-team by the coaches. Over his TCU career, he recorded five interceptions and was named to the 2020 Senior Bowl roster.

Selected in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft, Gladney started in 15 games in his rookie season, recording 81 total tackles and one forced fumble. Gladney was released by the Vikings following an indictment for felony assault at the beginning of the 2021 season.

After he was found not guilty in the domestic violence case, the Cardinals signed Gladney to a two-year contract this past offseason.

We offer our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jeff Gladney.