|Retailer Sherri McMullen Is Celebrating 15 Years in the Game With a Pop-Up Shop in Detroit|German Government Agrees to Return Stolen Artifacts to Nigeria|Benedict College Becomes the First HBCU to Launch an Esports Degree Program|This Flavorful Flower Takes Classic Summer Cocktails to the Next Level|ByBlack Certified: 4 Black-Owned Services to Keep on Your Personal Radar|Top-Rated Tropical Destinations to Enjoy Labor Day Weekend Without the Crowds|Meghan Markle Launches ‘Archetypes’ Podcast|D.C. Teen Christopher Ballinger to Become Youngest Black Aviator in the U.S.|Two Women Sue George Foreman, Accusing Him of Sexual Assault in the 1970s|Black-Owned, Award Winning Whiskey Brand ‘Uncle Nearest’ Tops Esteemed Inc. 5000 List

Benedict College Becomes the First HBCU to Launch an Esports Degree Program

Benedict-college-82622
Image: courtesy of Benedict College.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Benedict College is diving into the world of esports.

The school, located in Columbia, South Carolina, announced that it will become the first HBCU with an esports degree track, reports WACH.com.

Dr. Paula Shelby, who heads the school’s Health, Physical Education and Recreation department (HPER) has worked for over two years to develop the innovative program. She expressed her excitement about bringing the initiative to the campus.

“It is a billion-dollar industry, it’s growing every year, and there are more opportunities, especially for African Americans and people of color in esports,” said Shelby, regarding the importance of Black students becoming involved in the esports sector. “We have competitions at Benedict College, as well as out in the community, and then we always get invitations to compete at a national level.”

Dr. Janeen Witty, Benedict College Vice President of Academic Affairs added, “In keeping with Benedict’s strategic plan to offer transformational learning experiences, our innovative Esports Administration curriculum is designed to prepare students to create new applications and to engage in all facets of the industry.” 

Matthew Drapeau, who taught esports at Benedict College last fall, believes that students will have ample opportunities to explore careers in esports marketing, broadcasting, and program development in the program.

“You’re learning emotional control, problem-solving skills, as you come up with things, building things, and critical thinking skills, you can learn cybersecurity skills,” said Drapeau.

Over the last few years, Benedict has been intentional about its involvement in the esports space. In 2020, the school hosted an esports competition in partnership with Blaze Fire Games. They also partnered with Blaze Fire to launch the college’s esports club, and for Madden and NCAA College Football tournaments.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.