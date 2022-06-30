Charlotte Hornets Star Miles Bridges Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

On the eve of free agency when he was expected to sign a deal worth almost $ 200 million, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday, reports to Yahoo Sports.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department website, Bridges was arrested on a felony domestic violence warrant and was released later in the day on a $130,000 bond.

In a statement, the Hornets confirmed they were aware of Bridges’ arrest and will address the situation internally.

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges,” the team said in a statement Thursday. “We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Bridges had a breakout 2021-22 season posting 20.2 points, seven rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game which were all career highs. He is expected to be one of the most high-profile free agents in the league. Planning to keep him in the fold, the Hornets extended a qualifying offer to Bridges which allows Charlotte to match any long-term offers Bridges receives from other teams.

“As an organization, we love Miles,” Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said Tuesday. “We are going to bring him back. He has been great for the franchise, and I believe, with his work ethic, he’s only going to get better.”