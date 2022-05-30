|EBONY Rundown: NRA Hosts Annual Convention in Texas, White House Denies Student Loan Forgiveness Claims, and More|DJ Envy and His Wife Gia Casey Share Tips for Navigating ‘Real Life, Real Love’|Darvin Ham Hired as New Head Coach of the L.A. Lakers|Bring the Flavor of Aruba to Your Next Barbecue with These Local Recipes|What to Wear to Your Man’s Family Cookout|These Refreshing Cocktails Will Turn Up Your Memorial Day BBQ|The F.B.I. Is Investigating the Authenticity of Basquiat Paintings in Florida Museum|An Atlanta Pastor Was Killed by a Man She Mentored|Tytyana Miller, Daughter of Master P, Passes Away at 29|Smart and Tasty BBQ Swaps for the Health-Conscious

Darvin Ham Hired as New Head Coach of the L.A. Lakers

Image: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images.
Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham has been hired as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, Sports Illustrated reports. He reportedly signed a four-year deal with the franchise.

According to reports, Ham interviewed formally for the position on Thursday and was formally offered the job on Friday. He was a finalist along with former head coaches Terry Stots and Kenny Atkinson.

According to  ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ham impressed the Lakers’ executive team with “his championship pedigree, his commanding presence, and his history of coaching stars,”  

Lakers superstar LeBron James gave his ringing endorsement of Ham’s hiring on Twitter.

“So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!!,’ his post read. “Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!!” #LakeShow

Before his coaching career, Ham played eight seasons in the NBA and won a championship in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons.  He was an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2011 to 2013 before working as an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks until 2018. For the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks, he helped the franchise win an NBA title last season.

Ham will have his work cut out for him as he reconstructs the Lakers roster.

