Darvin Ham Hired as New Head Coach of the L.A. Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham has been hired as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, Sports Illustrated reports. He reportedly signed a four-year deal with the franchise.

According to reports, Ham interviewed formally for the position on Thursday and was formally offered the job on Friday. He was a finalist along with former head coaches Terry Stots and Kenny Atkinson.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ham impressed the Lakers’ executive team with “his championship pedigree, his commanding presence, and his history of coaching stars,”

Lakers superstar LeBron James gave his ringing endorsement of Ham’s hiring on Twitter.

So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #LakeShow💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 28, 2022

Before his coaching career, Ham played eight seasons in the NBA and won a championship in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons. He was an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2011 to 2013 before working as an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks until 2018. For the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks, he helped the franchise win an NBA title last season.

Ham will have his work cut out for him as he reconstructs the Lakers roster.