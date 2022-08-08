|EBONY Rundown: Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Gets a Premiere Date, Angelica Ross Makes Broadway History, and More|LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells Festival Was a Hip Hop Family Reunion of Sorts|Baby Phat Is Teaming Up With Puma on a New Activewear Collection|Director Kasi Lemmons Speaks to the Legacy of ‘Eve’s Bayou’ 25 Years Later|Coping With Alopecia Inspired Designer Amon Ogyiri to Find New Purpose|13 Black-Owned Swim Brands for Having Fun Under the Sun|Nicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs|Sonequa Martin-Green Discusses the Iconic Impact of Nichelle Nichols, and Her Partnership With Million Girls Moonshot|Roger E. Mosley, Star of ‘Magnum P.I.’, Passes Away at 83|5 Black-Owned Food and Drink Festivals Happening in the U.S. Now Through Fall

Demaryius Thomas’ Death Was Caused by a Seizure Disorder

demaryius-thomas-121121
Image: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images
An autopsy report conducted by Georgia’s Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office revealed that former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas died from “complications of a seizure disorder,” reports ESPN.

Back in December, the medical examiner’s office released a statement that “the cause and manner of death are pending the completion of laboratory studies and microscopic tissue samples.” The medical examiner added that “the manner of Thomas’ death remains undetermined and it was unknown if the seizure disorder was the result of natural causes or due to impacts to Thomas’ head during his NFL career,” according to the final report.

ABC News reported that Boston University researchers said that Thomas had suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease, but that CTE was not the cause of his death. Also, the autopsy report stated that the same researchers said they did not believe Thomas’ CTE caused the seizure disorder.

The autopsy report stated that Thomas, who was found dead in the shower, had traces of nicotine and marijuana in his system, but neither was a cause of his death.

At the time of his passing, some of Thomas’ family members disclosed that he had suffered seizures for about a year before he died, and several former teammates said Thomas told them he suffered seizures in recent months.

Thomas was a three-sport star in basketball, football, and track at West Laurens High School in Dexter, Georgia.

After high school, Thomas went on to excel at Georgia Tech before being drafted in the 2010 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos in the first round with the 22nd pick. 

Throughout his stellar career, he was named to five straight Pro Bowl teams and was a part of the Broncos squad that won Super Bowl 50.

In addition to the Broncos, he played for the Houston Texans and ended his career with New York Jets.

