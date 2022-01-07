Former NFL Star Clinton Portis Sentenced to Prison for His Role in Health Care Fraud Scheme

Ex-NFL running back Clinton Portis will serve six months in prison as well as an additional six months of home confinement after pleading guilty to defrauding a health care program for retired players, the New York Post reports.

Portis, who played nine seasons in the league, most notably for the Washington Football Team and the Denver Broncos, pleaded guilty in September for filing false claims for medical equipment totaling almost $100,000.

Along with Portis, 15 other players have pleaded guilty for their participation in the $3.4 million scheme. Former Saints receiver Joe Horn received a sentence of three years’ probation. Correll Buckhalter, who played with the Philadelphia Eagles, was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Initially, Portis had faced up to 10 years in prison for the crime, but he took a plea deal in which he agreed to paying back the $99,264 he stole in addition to serving a reduced sentence.

A University of Miami standout, Portis was drafted in 2002 by the Broncos, where he rushed for over 3,000 yards in his first two seasons in the NFL. After the 2003 season, he was traded to Washington, where he became one of the best running backs in the league, making Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2008. A two-time pro bowler, Portis ranks second in the team’s history with 6,824 rushing yards, and with 9,923 rushing yards over his career. He sits 32nd on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

Ex–Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tamarick Vanover is the next player to be sentenced, which will take place on January 22.