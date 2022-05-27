Howard University Signs New Deal With Jordan Jumpman

Howard University has reached an agreement with Jordan Brand to outfit the Bison athletic teams for their upcoming seasons, Boardroom TV reports. The University’s current deal with Under Armour is set to expire this summer.

The Bison’s athletic teams will now wear the Jumpman apparel.

The new deal marks Jumpman’s return to HBCUs since it first began to partner with collegiate sponsorship deals in 1997.

Howard will join the University of North Carolina, UCLA, Michigan, Georgetown, Marquette, San Diego State, Houston, Oklahoma, and Florida as Jordan-sponsored collegiate athletic departments. Morehouse College wears Jordan Brand Basketball uniforms.

Currently, Howard is in its fourth year of receiving funding from Stephen Curry, who first donated to the school back in 2019 to re-launch its Division I men’s and women’s golf programs. According to reports, the Curry Brand will continue to support the golf team with apparel and equipment.

Last year, Florida A&M announced its 6-year deal with the Lebron James and Nike to wear the NBA star’s branding.

In the 90s, North Carolina A&T was one of the original Jordan Brand schools to sport its wares before the MEAC signed a group deal with Russell Athletic a few years later.