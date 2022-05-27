|Netflix’s ‘Bigger Than Africa’ Filmmaker Toyin Ibrahim Adekeye Discusses the Impact of West African Culture on the Diaspora|The Best Memorial Day Sales to Check Out This Weekend|Memorial Day Weekend Jams: 25 Songs to Enjoy at Your Family Barbecues|Kick Back & Turn Up—Recipes & Advice for Your Weekend Cookouts|Howard University Signs New Deal With Jordan Jumpman|Tips for Preserving Your Family’s Well-Being From a Mental Health Advocate Who Is On a Mission for Change|5 Graduation Gifts That’ll Help Her Land Her Dream Job|Could the U.S. Be Doing More to Free Brittney Griner?|Spelling Bee Champ Zaila Avant-garde Shares Her Strategy for Success|Harlem Cultural Festival Featured in ‘Summer of Soul’ Recognized by the U.S. Senate

Howard University Signs New Deal With Jordan Jumpman

Jordan-jumpman
Image: Nike.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Howard University has reached an agreement with Jordan Brand to outfit the Bison athletic teams for their upcoming seasons, Boardroom TV reports. The University’s current deal with Under Armour is set to expire this summer.

The Bison’s athletic teams will now wear the Jumpman apparel. 

The new deal marks Jumpman’s return to HBCUs since it first began to partner with collegiate sponsorship deals in 1997.

Howard will join the University of North Carolina, UCLA, Michigan, Georgetown, Marquette, San Diego State, Houston, Oklahoma, and Florida as Jordan-sponsored collegiate athletic departments. Morehouse College wears Jordan Brand Basketball uniforms.

Currently, Howard is in its fourth year of receiving funding from Stephen Curry, who first donated to the school back in 2019 to re-launch its Division I men’s and women’s golf programs. According to reports, the Curry Brand will continue to support the golf team with apparel and equipment.

Last year, Florida A&M announced its 6-year deal with the Lebron James and Nike to wear the NBA star’s branding.

In the 90s, North Carolina A&T was one of the original Jordan Brand schools to sport its wares before the MEAC signed a group deal with Russell Athletic a few years later.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.