IOC Responds to Sha’Carri Richardson Accusations of Double Standards in Kamila Valieva Ruling

The International Olympic Committee has responded to accusations made by Sha’Carri Richardson alleging double standards in their handling of Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva’s failed drug test, People reports.

Mark Adams, an IOC spokesperson, argued that each case is considered on an individual basis.

“You can’t talk about double standards in relation to Russian and American athletes, each case is individual,” Adams said.

According to Adams, the differences between the two cases was a matter of timing. Valieva’s failed drug test happened during the Russian national competition on Dec. 25, but the results weren’t made public until last week.

“Richardson’s positive doping test was discovered on June 19, and the result was received before the start of the Olympics,” he explained. “She was suspended for a month. There is nothing in common between these two cases. This Games, which has not concluded, concerns an issue in December.”

As EBONY previously reported, Richardson accused the IOC and anti-doping officials of hypocrisy after Valieva was allowed to compete although she tested positive for a banned substance.

“Can we get a solid answer on the difference between their situation and mines?” she asked on Twitter. “My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a Black young lady.

“It’s all in the skin,” she added.

Richardson also pointed out that Valieva failed her drug test back in December but it took two months for the IOC to let the world of her results; however, for Richardson, they had released her results within a week.

Adams also expressed his sympathy for Valieva’s situation, saying the IOC is trying to accommodate her through the ordeal.

“She is in the center of a lot of speculation. It must be very tough for her,” he said. “We of course are in touch with the team, her welfare is the team’s first priority, and obviously we are very careful of that but there’s only so much that we can do.”

Also, as the ABC sports anchor Clayton Collier recently pointed out on Twitter, the powers that be didn’t seem to care that Sha’Carri was dealing with her mother’s death at a time and that she was in an especially, fragile state herself.

We see you IOC. If Sha’Carri were a 15-year old Black teen, we doubt they would treat her with the same kid gloves that they are treating Valieva.

IOC if the rules are the rules, everyone has to be treated the same. Period!!!