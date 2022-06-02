|NBA All-Star Chris Paul Partners With Plant-Based Smoothie Brand to Bring Nutrition and Scholarships to HBCUs|Shonda Rhimes Launches New Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Programs at Netflix|Multiple People Killed and Injured in Shooting at Tulsa Medical Facility|Step Inside Best-Selling Author Austin Channing Brown’s Redesigned Reading Room|H.E.R, Doja Cat and Drake Lead BET Awards Nominations|Samella Lewis, a Prominent Historian of Black Art, Passes Away at 99|8 Father’s Day Gifts Under $100|Memorial Day Mass Shooting at a Party in Charleston, South Carolina Left 10 Injured|Jaylen Brown Becomes the First NBA Player to Sign With Kanye West’s Donda Sports|Getting to Know Tulsa—Black Wall Street and Beyond

Jaylen Brown Becomes the First NBA Player to Sign With Kanye West’s Donda Sports

As he prepares himself for the 2022 NBA Finals, Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown has announced that he’s signed to Kanye West’s Donda Sports, according to the Bleacher Report.

Per TMZ, West and Brown have a close relationship and Ye made him an official offer while attending the Warriors vs. Celtics game back in March.

On and off the court, Brown is one of the rising stars of the NBA. The six-year player and one-time all-star averaged 23.6 PPG, with a 47.3 field-goal percentage this season. He made a name for himself with his public demonstrations of social justice. In his native state of Georgia, he helped to organize protests over the police shootings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020.

“I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community,” Brown said. “This is a peaceful protest. Being a celebrity, being an NBA player, don’t exclude me from no conversations at all. First and foremost, I’m a Black man and I’m a member of this community. […] We’re raising awareness for some of the injustices that we’ve been seeing. It’s not OK.”

Along with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald who signed with the agency on Monday, Brown is the second major sports star to be represented by Donda Sports.

