Jennifer King Becomes the First Black Woman Named a Position Coach in NFL

Jennifer King was named the running backs coach of the Washington Football team, making her the first Black woman to become a position coach in the NFL’s history, CNN reports.

King was promoted from a coaching intern to the team’s assistant running back coach back in January. After a COVID-19 outbreak made head running backs coach Randy Jordan unavailable, she became the lead running back coach when Washington faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.

Tonight @JenniferKing5 becomes the first African American female position coach in @NFL history! pic.twitter.com/VEHMO4R74y — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 21, 2021

After her promotion, Washington head coach Ron Rivera lauded King’s leadership and knowledge for the game saying the “sky is the limit” for the coach on the rise.

“She is a hard worker, a great communicator, and a quality person,” Rivera said

“Coach King is always eager to learn and has shown tremendous growth since starting here last season … the sky truly is the limit for her,” he added.

Before the game, King’s historic moment was captured on video and it was posted on Twitter.

“Yet another glass ceiling has been shattered by @JenniferKing5,” the caption read. “Tonight, she becomes the first African American female position coach in @NFL history! #WashingtonFootball”

Yet another glass ceiling has been shattered by @JenniferKing5.



Tonight, she becomes the first African American female position coach in @NFL history! 🙌 #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/ewuBKdCkyE — NBC Sports Washington Football (@NBCSWASFootball) December 21, 2021

King is one of two women assistant coaches in the league. Lori Locust is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach.