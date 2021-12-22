|Jennifer King Becomes the First Black Woman Named a Position Coach in NFL|Success for the NBA in Dealing With the Coronavirus Surge Comes Down to One Thing—Survival|Nikole Hannah-Jones Launches 1619 Freedom School|Black Connect Teams Up With NorthOne to Support Black-Owned Businesses|McKinsey Report Offers Blueprint to Companies Seeking to Better Serve Black Consumers|Vice President Kamala Harris Gives Charlamagne tha God the ‘Honest Truth’ on Who’s in Charge|AKA Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover Selected as Vice-Chair of President Joe Biden’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs|Video: Bresha Webb and Getenesh Berhe Talk Starring Roles in OWN’s ‘Amazing Grace’|EBONY Rundown: Texas Reports First Known Omicron Death in U.S., Chloe Bailey Addresses Struggle with Body Image, and More|Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin to Divorce After 9 Years of Marriage

Jennifer King Becomes the First Black Woman Named a Position Coach in NFL

Washington Football team new leading running back coach Jennifer King. Image: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images.

Jennifer King was named the running backs coach of the Washington Football team, making her the first Black woman to become a position coach in the NFL’s history, CNN reports.

King was promoted from a coaching intern to the team’s assistant running back coach back in January. After a COVID-19 outbreak made head running backs coach Randy Jordan unavailable, she became the lead running back coach when Washington faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.

After her promotion,  Washington head coach Ron Rivera lauded King’s leadership and knowledge for the game saying the “sky is the limit” for the coach on the rise.

“She is a hard worker, a great communicator, and a quality person,” Rivera said

“Coach King is always eager to learn and has shown tremendous growth since starting here last season … the sky truly is the limit for her,” he added.

Before the game, King’s historic moment was captured on video and it was posted on Twitter.

“Yet another glass ceiling has been shattered by @JenniferKing5,” the caption read. “Tonight, she becomes the first African American female position coach in @NFL history! #WashingtonFootball

King is one of two women assistant coaches in the league. Lori Locust is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach.

