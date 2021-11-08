Kenya’s Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir Win Top Prizes at New York City Marathon

The New York City Marathon returned and history was made as two Kenyan sprinters won the top prize in each race, the New York Post reports.

Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir pulled off a Kenyan sweep on Sunday. Korir won the men’s race two years after placing second and Jepchirchir became the only woman to win a marathon major in the fall after winning an Olympic gold medal in the previous summer.

Korir crossed the finish line with a time of 2:08:22 and Jepchirchir clocked 2:22:39.

“I didn’t imagine I would win today,” said Korir, who’s celebrating his first victory since winning the Ottawa Race Weekend Marathon in 2019.

“After I [won] the Olympic medal, I was not expecting to win,” Jepchirchir said.

As she came close to the finish line at Central Park, Jepchirchir said she felt a rush of energy that she never felt before.

“I don’t know where that energy came from,” Jepchirchir said.

In the men’s race, around the 18th mile, Korir’s endurance proved to be too much for his opponents as he ran past Morocco’s Mohamed El Aaraby and Italy’s Eyob Faniel.

“I tried to push it, I tried to get the best time,” Korir said.

Each winner took home a $100,000 prize

After being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NYC marathon had around 30,000 participants from all over the world. Runners were required to present a vaccination card or test negative 48 hours before the race.