Kobe Bryant’s Rookie Jersey Sold at Auction for $2.73 Million

A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in his rookie season and during two playoff games was recently sold at an auction for $2.73 million, Sports Illustrated reports.

The anonymous buyer purchased the legendary No. 8 jersey from SCP Auctions which estimated that it would go for between $3 million and $5 million.

According to David Koehler of SCP Auctions, the jersey’s authenticity was verified by a group of independent authenticators, who photo-matched it.

Last year, an autographed, yellow game-worn jersey was sold for $3.69 million, the highest price ever for a basketball jersey.

Other Bryant items that were auctioned off included his 1997 Skybox Metal Universe PMG basketball card, which sold at $403,664. The PSA Authentic Altered card is autographed and is numbered 60 out of only 100 cards in the world.

A ticket stub from Jackie Robinson’s 1947 debut game for the Brooklyn Dodgers sold for $230,291 and DeShawn Stevenson’s 2011 Dallas Mavericks NBA championship ring went for $73,253.