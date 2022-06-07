|EBONY Rundown: Mariah Carey Sued, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Break Up, and More|The Roots Picnic Returns to Philly After a Two-Year Break|Kobe Bryant’s Rookie Jersey Sold at Auction for $2.73 Million|Black Representation Matters, On and Off the Basketball Court|10 Plus-Size Sets to Simplify and Amplify Your Wardrobe|Kim Kardashian Is Accused of Co-Opting From Black Beauty Creators With Her New Skincare Line|Deborah McCrary, of the McCrary Sisters, Passes Away at 67|Meet the Caribbean Athletes Using Sport to Break Barriers for Their Countries|Let’s Stop Oversexualizing Black Girls and Women|Black Music Month: Shamari and Ronnie DeVoe Open Up About Building a Strong Marriage and Music Legacy

Kobe Bryant’s Rookie Jersey Sold at Auction for $2.73 Million

kobe-bryant-6622
Image: SCP Auctions.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in his rookie season and during two playoff games was recently sold at an auction for $2.73 million, Sports Illustrated reports.

The anonymous buyer purchased the legendary No. 8 jersey from SCP Auctions which estimated that it would go for between $3 million and $5 million.

According to David Koehler of SCP Auctions, the jersey’s authenticity was verified by a group of independent authenticators, who photo-matched it.

Last year, an autographed, yellow game-worn jersey was sold for $3.69 million, the highest price ever for a basketball jersey.

Other Bryant items that were auctioned off included his 1997 Skybox Metal Universe PMG basketball card, which sold at $403,664. The PSA Authentic Altered card is autographed and is numbered 60 out of only 100 cards in the world.

A ticket stub from Jackie Robinson’s 1947 debut game for the Brooklyn Dodgers sold for $230,291 and DeShawn Stevenson’s 2011 Dallas Mavericks NBA championship ring went for $73,253.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.