LeBron James Announces Multi-Year, Purpose-Driven Partnership With LIFEWTR

NBA superstar LeBron James has announced a multi-year partnership with premium bottled water brand LIFEWTR “that synergizes James’ passion for community, empowerment, and storytelling with the brand’s mission to help people thrive.”

According to the press release, the collaboration will also feature special programming that will be announced later this year.

“I’ve always loved LIFEWTR and how every detail – from the original art showcased on its bottles to the brand’s efforts to champion diverse voices – serves a bigger purpose,” James said in a statement. “LIFEWTR is all about inspiring creativity, and I want the kids in my I PROMISE program and people everywhere to be inspired by the exciting work we’ll do together.”

Everything I do always has a bigger purpose, much like @lifewtr, which makes me excited for the work we’ll do together!! Inspiring and championing others. More to come! 💧💪🏾👑 pic.twitter.com/LcnjtZkzqu — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 13, 2022

“LeBron James’ unwavering dedication to uplifting individuals and communities mirrors our mission at LIFEWTR to help people thrive,” Zach Harris, Vice President, Water Portfolio at PepsiCo Beverages North America added. “We are thrilled to work with him to further the LIFEWTR brand’s commitment to helping underrepresented voices flourish.”

Launched in 2017 under the umbrella of PepsiCo, Lifewtr used an innovative marketing strategy by interchanging label designs that were curated by up-and-coming artists. Recently, the brand partnered with Insecure creator Issa Rae on the “Life Unseen,” initiative that highlighted diverse creatives. In an effort to make unseen artists visible, the project showcased new bottles designed by 20 unknown creators.

James’ partnership with LIFEWTR continues PepsiCo’s vision of supporting diverse communities. The company recently established its Racial Equality Journey which seeks “to dismantle long-standing racial barriers for Black and Hispanic Americans through a $400 million and $172 million investment over five years.”

For more information, check out LIFEWTR.com.