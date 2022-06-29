LeBron James Triple Logoman Card Sells for $2.4 Million at Auction

A 1-of-1, LeBron James card recently sold for $2.4 million at an auction, reports CBS News. Panini, the NBA’s exclusive card producer, released the card as a part of its Flawless collection earlier this year.

Panini created five triple logoman cards as part of the 2020-21 Flawless collection which features authentic patches of the NBA logo. Typically, the cards displays patches from multiple players. But one of those cards featured James with embedded NBA logo patches from “game-worn/used” jerseys from the three teams he played for: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers.

The card has been considered the “Holy Grail” by collectors including Drake.

Back in March, the “Honestly, Nevermind” rapper shared on Instagram his affinity for the elusive card by posting a photo of 14 boxes of the 2020-21 Panini Flawless set, which cost around $15,000 each,

“On a triple logo manhunt,” he wrote in his Instagram story.

Drake posted this on Instagram story four hours ago. It appears to be NBA Flawless boxes, which sell for about $15,000 each. A box has only 10 cards in it. So, these 14 boxes/140 cards combined are worth over $200,000. pic.twitter.com/eKMUcXdmGf — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 16, 2022

The card was found by a man named JMo from Backyard Rips during a live stream on Whatnot , an online community marketplace where sports card enthusiasts open the card packages live.

“Typically, it’s the older vintage cards that are very valuable,” Ken Goldin, founder and executive chairman of Goldin said. “But there’s really never been a card this popular before it was even pulled from a pack.”

In addition to the rare Panini card, an Exquisite LeBron RPA parallel card also sold for $2.1 million.