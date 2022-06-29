|10 Plus-Size Amazon Finds for a Last-Minute Slay|LeBron James Triple Logoman Card Sells for $2.4 Million at Auction|Sam Gilliam, an Acclaimed Visual Artist, Passes Away at 88|Kristel Bell Created a Line of STEM-Focused Dolls to Educate and Encourage Young Girls|Cop His Look: Rapper Vic Mensa Shares His 5 Grooming Must-Haves|Chaka Zulu, Ludacris’ Longtime Manager, Shot in Atlanta Shopping Center|Black Travelers Reflect on Visiting the World’s Iciest Continent, Antarctica|Snapchat to Pay 25 Black Creators $120,000 in a New Accelerator Program|The Block Is Hot: NYC Pride 2022 Edition|Non-Profit Generation Hope Speaks Out Against the Overturning of Roe v. Wade

LeBron James Triple Logoman Card Sells for $2.4 Million at Auction

LeBron-james-21822
Image: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.
A 1-of-1, LeBron James card recently sold for $2.4 million at an auction, reports CBS News. Panini, the NBA’s exclusive card producer, released the card as a part of its Flawless collection earlier this year. 

Panini created five triple logoman cards as part of the 2020-21 Flawless collection which features authentic patches of the NBA logo. Typically, the cards displays patches from multiple players. But one of those cards featured James with embedded NBA logo patches from “game-worn/used” jerseys from the three teams he played for: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers.

The card has been considered the “Holy Grail” by collectors including Drake.

Back in March, the “Honestly, Nevermind” rapper shared on Instagram his affinity for the elusive card by posting a photo of 14 boxes of the 2020-21 Panini Flawless set, which cost around $15,000 each,

“On a triple logo manhunt,” he wrote in his Instagram story.

The card was found by a man named JMo from Backyard Rips during a live stream on Whatnot , an online community marketplace where sports card enthusiasts open the card packages live. 

“Typically, it’s the older vintage cards that are very valuable,” Ken Goldin, founder and executive chairman of Goldin said. “But there’s really never been a card this popular before it was even pulled from a pack.”

In addition to the rare Panini card, an Exquisite LeBron RPA parallel card also sold for $2.1 million.

