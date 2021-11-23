NBA Suspends LeBron James for One Game, Isaiah Stewart for Two After Sunday’s Altercation

For the first time in his 19-year career, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been suspended one game without pay for “recklessly hitting” Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face during their altercation during Sunday’s game, reported ESPN .

James will serve his one-game suspension on Tuesday when the Lakers play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

For his role in the incident, Stewart has been suspended two games for “escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing” James.

Stewart’s suspension will begin when the Pistons host the Miami Heat on Tuesday and their game Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

During a routine free throw attempt in the third quarter, James and Stewart locked arms as they were battling for position, James then swung his elbow, striking Stewart, who quickly had blood pouring from above his eye.

As Stewart was being escorted off the court by teammates and coaches after having a staredown with James, that involved some choice words, he became enraged on the way out He then tried to run towards James several times, knocking down Pistons players, coaches, and staff.

Several players and coaches continued to block the paths of James and Stewart to make sure that the incident didn’t spiral even further out of control.

For their roles in the altercation, Stewart was assessed two technical fouls, James a flagrant foul 2, and both players were ejected.

James and Stewart will both be eligible to play when the Lakers and Pistons meet again Sunday in Los Angeles.