Ken Burrough, Former NFL Wide Receiver, Passes Away at 73

Ken Burrough, a former Houston Oilers (Now the Tennessee Titans) receiver, passed away on Thursday, ESPN reports. He was 73.

Burrough’s family confirmed that he passed at his home in Jacksonville, Florida.

Amy Adams Strunk, Titans controlling owner paid tribute to Burrough in an official statement.

“Kenny provided the aerial threat and the big plays for Bum Phillips’ Oilers teams, leading the league in receiving one season and earning two Pro Bowls over his 11 seasons in Houston,” Strunk said. “At the time of his retirement, he was the franchise leader in career receiving yards and he still ranks third currently. I will fondly remember his distinctive double zero jersey racing down the field on another long touchdown.”

Growing up in Jacksonville, Florida, Burrough starred at William M. Raines High School. He went on to play football and run track at Texas Southern University, being named an All-American in 1969.

In 1970. Burrough was the 10th overall selection of the New Orleans but played only one season for the Saints before being traded to the Oilers where he would spend the next 11 seasons. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1975 and 1977.

He led the NFL in receiving yards in 1975 with a career-high 1,063. By the time he retired in 1981, he gained 6,906 yards receiving and 47 touchdowns with the Oilers during their “Luv Ya Blue” era where they reached the AFC championship game.

Burrough held the distinction of being the last NFL player to wear No. 00 as the league restricted the use of Nos. 0 and 00 in 1973, but allowed players who already had those numbers to keep them until retirement.

In 2016, he was enshrined in the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ken Burrough.