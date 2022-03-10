|Johnny Grier, the NFL’s First Black Referee, Passes Away at 74|Cop This Today: Gap x Dapper Dan Hoodie|Woman of the Day: Best-Selling Author Ayana Gray Is Bringing African Mythology to a Worldwide Audience|District Judge Rick Lawrence Set to Become the First Black Justice on Maine’s Supreme Judicial Court|Women of the White House: Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge|Travis Scott Launches New Community-Focused Philanthropic Initiatives|MJ Rodriguez Named One of TIME’s Women of the Year|Nutrition Made Personal: Customize Your Daily Supplements|Ryan Coogler Was Detained After Being Mistaken for a Bank Robber|Nse Ufot is Charged Up and Ready to Make Change Happen in Georgia

Johnny Grier, the NFL’s First Black Referee, Passes Away at 74

Image: Bob Falcetti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Johnny Grier, the first Black referee in the history of the NFL, passed away on Wednesday, NFL.com reports. He was 74.

Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, confirmed Grier’s passing on Twitter. 

“Johnny Grier, the @NFL’s first Black referee and the field judge for Super Bowl XXII, was a trailblazer who paved the way for those in the field of @NFLOfficiating and beyond,” Vincent’s post read. “Rest in peace, Johnny.”

A North Carolina native and a graduate of the University of D.C, Grier began refereeing high school games while stationed in Louisiana with the Air Force in 1965 before transitioning to college football in 1972, according to Football Zebras. In 1981, he became a field judge in the NFL, working Super Bowl XXII, in which Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to lead a team to victory. Grier was promoted to referee in 1988 as the first African-American man to hold the position in the NFL.

Over the course of his distinguished career as an official, Grier worked 15 playoff games and led the crew in the 1993 AFC Championship game. In 1989, he oversaw the debut of Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Shell, the modern NFL’s first Black head coach.

Grier’s officiating career came to an end in 2004 when a leg injury forced him to retire. He would go on to work as an officiating supervisor for the NFL as well as supervisor of officials for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

He was inspired by Burl Toler, the first Black official in the NFL who served as a field judge and head linesman from 1965-1989.

In 2006, referee Jerome Boger changed his number to 23 to pay tribute to Grier.

We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Johnny Grier.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.