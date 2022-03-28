Wayne Mackie, a Longtime NFL Official, Passes Away at 62

Wayne Mackie, a longtime NFL lineman and a member of the officiating department, has passed away at 62, the New York Post reports.

Mackie was a head linesman in the league from 2007 to 2016.

Born in Brooklyn and a graduate of Colgate University, Mackie worked for 20 years in New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development, serving as director of operations and inspecting homes to make sure they met residential codes.

After officiating amateur basketball and collegiate football, Mackie became the head linesman in 2007 and became one of the best at his position. Over his 10-year career on the field, he officiated playoff games, including two conference championships, and was the head linesman for Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement Friday on Mackie’s passing on NFL.com.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic passing of a treasured member of our NFL family. Wayne Mackie unexpectedly passed last night while in Florida. He leaves behind his wife, Tonya, and three daughters. In the last two decades, Wayne solidified his standing as a highly-respected on-field game official, serving as a head linesman at Super Bowl 50 and officiating in two conference championship games during his NFL career,” said Goodell.

Wayne entered the NFL in 2007 and spent 10 years establishing himself as one of the League’s top officials in his position. Though his on-field officiating career ended in 2016, Wayne joined the NFL’s officiating department in 2017 and has continued to impart his expertise to the next generation of NFL officials through training and development.

“Wayne was passionate about the NFL and spent each day making a positive impact on all of us individually and contributing to our collective success,” added Goodell. “Those who had the pleasure of knowing Wayne will forever remember his kindness, generosity, and the genuine spirit he brought to all aspects of his life. The NFL has experienced an enormous loss—and we are deeply saddened. Our hearts are with Wayne’s family and loved ones during this tragic time.”

We send our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Wayne Mackie.